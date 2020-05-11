Maltese envoy resigns after comparing Merkel to Hitler
Malta’s ambassador to Finland has resigned after a Facebook post in which he compared German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler, The Times of Malta reported.
“75 years ago we stopped hitler. Who will stop Angela Merkel? She has fulfilled hitlers dream! To control Europe,” envoy Michael Zammit Tabona wrote in the post which has since been deleted.
The Maltese foreign ministry told him to remove the message and the diplomat, who served as ambassador to Finland since 2014, had resigned, the newspaper said Sunday.
Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo told the Times of Malta that an apology would be sent to the German embassy.
COVID-19
Cheers and tears as Europe’s kids go back to school
Excited children greeted their friends and weary parents got used to early starts again as schools in several European countries reopened after a nearly two-month coronavirus break.
Pupils toted their backpacks for the first time since March in France and the Netherlands as primary schools partially reopened, with strict measures in place to prevent a second wave of the pandemic.
As wider lockdown measures eased across the continent, schools also reopened their doors in Switzerland and the Balkans, while secondary schools in Greece were coming back to life.
‘Dumbed-down’: Rosie O’Donnell explains why she can’t watch The View anymore
One of "The View's" most famous alums says she can no longer stomach watching the talk show she helped pioneer.
Rosie O'Donnell, who served two stints on the show, helped steer the long-running ABC program in a more political direction with her opposition to the Iraq War and her public feud with Donald Trump, but she told The Daily Beast that she no longer kept up with watching.
"I don’t watch it anymore because it upsets me, and because I think it’s been dumbed-down a lot," O'Donnell said. "Everyone seems to think they have their two-minute sound bite and they want to get everything in, but in the old days, 'The View' had much more of a real conversation happening live, and it doesn’t feel like that’s happening anymore."