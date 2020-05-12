Man who wore KKK hood to San Diego-area grocery store won’t be charged
SANTEE, Calif. — An investigation into the actions of a man who wore a Ku Klux Klan hood to a grocery store outside San Diego did not turn up enough evidence to pursue charges against him, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.The incident at the Vons on Mission Gorge Road in Santee on May 2 was documented by other shoppers who took photos that went viral and put a national spotlight on Santee. Local elected leaders, the head of the Anti-Defamation League in San Diego and others condemned the man’s actions.A corporate spokeswoman for Vons said the man was asked repeatedly …
‘Blue state bailouts’? Some states like New York send billions more to federal government than they get back
When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, expressed reluctance to fund coronavirus relief for hard-hit cities and states, suggesting they would be “blue state bailouts,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a quick retort.
“We put into that pot $116 billion more than we take out,” Cuomo said. “Kentucky takes out $148 billion more than they put in.… Senator McConnell, who’s getting bailed out here?”
Chicago mayor says city will ‘take action’ if defiant churches hold in-person services despite stay-at-home orders
CHICAGO — Potentially setting up a Sunday confrontation with defiant church leaders, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is prepared to enforce stay-at-home orders against houses of worship that continue holding in-person services.Lightfoot made the comments at a Tuesday news conference when she was asked about church leaders vowing to continue holding religious services despite social distancing requirements. Previously, the mayor criticized the services as putting people at risk but said she preferred to do educational outreach.Now, however, Lightfoot said the city will take some unsp... (more…)
Conservative columnist unloads on selfish Americans who are unwilling to forego brunch to save lives
Conservative Bulwark columnist Charlie Sykes is furious after watching a weekend's worth of Americans flocking to public places whether even if states haven't fully reopened.
Such was the case with one Castle Rock, Colorado restaurant where the owner admitted they had to do something or they'd lose the restaurant. She may now lose her business license for violating the orders. But at least people got to have their over-priced eggs.
Americans are telling pollsters they aren't ready for everything to reopen and they're continuing to worry about the risks they face. At the same time, however, they're done being cooped up in the house.