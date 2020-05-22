Married youth pastor fabricated story about being kidnapped to cover up soliciting male prostitute: police
A married Georgia man who in the past has served as a youth pastor was caught fabricating a story about being kidnapped in order to cover up his attempt to solicit a male prostitute.
Local news station 13 WMAZ reports that Christopher Keys, a former employee at the private Christian school Tattnall Square Academy, initially told an acquaintance that he was recently kidnapped in the parking lot of a local CVS, and was then driven to a hotel and robbed.
This acquaintance then told her mother about Keys’s claims, and she posted the story on Facebook where it was quickly shared among people within the community.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, however, found that Keys was not kidnapped in a parking lot and had instead driven to the hotel himself, where he had expected to meet a male prostitute.
When Keys answered a knock on the door, however, a masked man held him at gun point, took his wallet, and then drove off in his truck.
“According to the incident report, Keys told the deputy he liked to play around and was married to a woman, but he answered a Craigslist ad to meet a man at the motel room,” WMAZ reports.
Keys has since been arrested and charged with solicitation of sodomy.
Watch WMAZ’s report on the incident below.
Lawyer for Tara Reade drops her as a client
The lawyer for Tara Reade announced that he will longer represent her regarding claims that she was sexually assaulted by Joe Biden in 1993.
“Our Firm no longer represents Tara Reade. Our decision, made on May 20, is by no means a reflection on whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade,” Douglas Wigdor wote. “On that point, our view — which is the same view held by the majority of Americans, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll — has not changed.”
COVID-19
Virus surges in Monument Valley, symbol of American West
Monument Valley would normally be teeming with tourists at this time of year -- instead it's become the latest COVID-19 hotspot inside the hard-hit Navajo Nation, America's biggest Native American territory.
The park's colossal sandstone formations are immortalized in film, the setting of many of John Wayne's gun fights.
Today, however, they form the backdrop to family doctor Wendell Key's rounds, as he goes from car to car in the parking lot of a small health center where patients receive coronavirus consultations in their vehicles.
Dollie Crank, 63, previously tested positive and was self-quarantining at home, but her symptoms -- including, crucially, her shortness of breath -- are getting worse.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s intel chief promises to release ‘full’ transcripts of Flynn’s call to Russian ambassador
President Donald Trump's acting intelligence chief says he will push for the release of the full transcripts of Michael Flynn's phone call to the Russian ambassador.
Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, responded to criticism from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) by announcing he'd started the declassification process for the transcripts before leaving office, reported the Federalist.
"The IC doesn’t have all the transcripts/summaries....it wasn’t our product," Grenell tweeted, confirming that report. "It’s odd that @AdamSchiff doesn’t know this. But I already started the declassification for the few we received. They should be released in full, though. The public deserves to see it."