Martin Luther King III: If three other Minneapolis cops involved Floyd killing aren’t arrested ‘I don’t know what to predict’

On MSNBC Saturday, Martin Luther King III laid out why the three police officers who sat by as George Floyd was killed must also face criminal charges.

“Is there anything that you can suggest that would make his family feel like there is justice for him and his family?” asked anchor Alex Witt.

“Well, yes, of course,” said King. “Maybe the DA is working on it and the legal system, but it’s obvious to most of the nation that there should have been prosecution or some prosecution of all of those officers who were standing there. It was the officer who actually had his knee on the neck of Mr. Floyd and others who were there, I mean, any one of them could have said, ‘hey, man, chill. We need to — back up.’ I mean, a man is asking for help and you are immune to what this person is saying? What kind of human being are you?”

“I mean, that is at least the first step was the arrest yesterday. That is a step in the right direction,” King continued. “But, you know, I think there has to be a court case and hopefully a conviction. I think that is what will at least feel like some semblance of justice. But those other officers have to be arrested. If that doesn’t happen, I just — I don’t know what to predict or project. But I think that, you know, people have to feel like the system works for them. And this does not feel like today that it is fully working.”

Watch below: