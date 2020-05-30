Martin Luther King III: If three other Minneapolis cops involved Floyd killing aren’t arrested ‘I don’t know what to predict’
On MSNBC Saturday, Martin Luther King III laid out why the three police officers who sat by as George Floyd was killed must also face criminal charges.
“Is there anything that you can suggest that would make his family feel like there is justice for him and his family?” asked anchor Alex Witt.
“Well, yes, of course,” said King. “Maybe the DA is working on it and the legal system, but it’s obvious to most of the nation that there should have been prosecution or some prosecution of all of those officers who were standing there. It was the officer who actually had his knee on the neck of Mr. Floyd and others who were there, I mean, any one of them could have said, ‘hey, man, chill. We need to — back up.’ I mean, a man is asking for help and you are immune to what this person is saying? What kind of human being are you?”
“I mean, that is at least the first step was the arrest yesterday. That is a step in the right direction,” King continued. “But, you know, I think there has to be a court case and hopefully a conviction. I think that is what will at least feel like some semblance of justice. But those other officers have to be arrested. If that doesn’t happen, I just — I don’t know what to predict or project. But I think that, you know, people have to feel like the system works for them. And this does not feel like today that it is fully working.”
Watch below:
‘Liberal Redneck’ Trae Crowder slams ‘out of control’ Minneapolis cops for acting like ‘hitmen from gangster movies’
On Saturday, "Liberal Redneck" Trae Crowder posted a lengthy Facebook condemnation of police violence, slamming "out of control" cops and calling for justice.
"I got a question. How come nobody ever talks about how often Black people don't riot?" said Crowder. "I mean, all the sh*t they put up with every day for generations without rioting? Meanwhile, a bunch of white people's hockey team loses, they burn it all to the ground? ... But you can only push people so far, and apparently, they draw the line at wanton public murder at the hands of the law. And I, for one, am not going to criticize that."
Trump opened the door for the deaths we’re seeing
Years before the nation's nursing homes experienced a heavy COVID-19 death toll, the Trump administration rolled back the federal rules and regulations put in place by the Obama administration aimed at improving infection control in these kinds of facilities.
In an October 2016 edition of the Federal Register, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services published rules and regulations requiring long term care facilities "to develop an Infection Prevention and Control Program that includes an Antibiotic Stewardship Program and designate at least one Infection Preventionist"
We are reaping what Trump has sown
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
I have covered (and at times participated in) a number of heated protests. I've covered raucous demonstrations in Hong Kong and Mexico. I was at the infamous "Battle of Miami" at the 2003 FTAA summit and the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York. I saw the LAPD violently suppress protests against the Iraq war. I covered the Occupy movement in three different cities.