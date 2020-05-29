Quantcast
Connect with us

Maryland’s GOP governor slams Trump’s ‘inflammatory rhetoric’ over Minneapolis unrest

Published

1 min ago

on

The governor of Maryland is speaking out against President Trump’s “inflammatory rhetoric” in the wake of riots in Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd.

This Friday, Trump tweeted, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” in a rant against the rioters. The tweet was ultimately flagged by Twitter for inciting violence. During an appearance on the TODAY show this Friday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan said that politicians need to work together to restore calm.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about Trump’s tweets, Hogan said he doesn’t think they’re helpful.

“I just mentioned lowering the temperature, trying to stop the violence and to bring about calm and restore law and order,” he said. “Inflammatory rhetoric, I just don’t think is helpful on either side. I do believe you’ve got to have law and order, that you’ve got to stop the burning and looting, but inciting violence with Twitter is not the way to go about it.”

Hogan also took issue with a Minneapolis prosecutor who said charging the officers involved in Floyd’s death too soon would be “a rush to justice.”

“The evidence here seems overwhelming and clear to me,” he said. “You have a video of exactly what happened.”

Read more over at The Baltimore Sun.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘It was murder’: Minneapolis demands charges in police killing of George Floyd, calls to defund cops

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

As thousands take to the streets of Minneapolis to protest against the police killing of George Floyd for the third night in a row, we go to Minneapolis to speak with City Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison. Police pointed an automatic rifle at his head in 2015 when he was peacefully protesting the police killing of another African American man, Jamar Clark. We also speak with Kandace Montgomery with the Black Visions Collective, which is calling for the abolition of police.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lR7olOSvYMc

 

TranscriptThis is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Thousands took to the streets of Minneapolis Thursday as protests against the police killing of George Floyd rocked the city for the third night in a row. Demonstrators set fire to a police precinct just hours after prosecutors said they were not sure yet if they would criminally charge Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who pinned African American man George Floyd to the ground by his neck for eight minutes while Floyd gasped for air. In a video that’s now been seen around the world, Floyd repeatedly gasps, “I can’t breathe.” The four officers, including Chauvin, have since been fired, but not arrested.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I want to scream’: Columnist pens emotional reaction to George Floyd’s killing

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

A long list of liberals and progressives, from the Rev. Al Sharpton to Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, have vehemently condemned the violence and civil unrest that Minneapolis has suffered following the death of George Floyd — an African-American man who, in a horrifying video, can be seen telling four police officers, “I can’t breathe” while handcuffed and pinned to the ground. But they have also stressed that the anger surrounding Floyd’s death is perfectly justified and encouraged peaceful, nonviolent protests. And Robinson expresses some of that anger in his May 28 column, asserting that the type of abuse suffered by Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery has to stop.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s quote about shooting looters came from notorious 1960s Miami police chief who waged ‘war’ against ‘hoodlums’

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's threat to start shooting Minneapolis looters was actually not an original quote -- in fact, its origin dates back more than 50 years ago.

In a tweet posted on both the president's and the White House's official Twitter account, Trump warned protesters in Minneapolis that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

As NBC News reports, that phrase was used back in 1967 by Miami police chief Walter Headley, who authorized a violent crackdown in black neighborhoods amid civil unrest.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image