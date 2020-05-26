Masks take center stage in presidential race as Biden slams Trump for ‘costing people’s lives’
In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden laid into President Donald Trump for his comments belittling his decision to wear a mask at the Memorial Day events at the beginning of the week.
“He’s a fool, an absolute fool to talk that way,” said Biden. He added that “This macho stuff … It’s costing people’s lives.”
Trump has frequently refused to don a mask while speaking to the media, even when he is in public places where masks are required.
Watch below:
“He’s a fool, an absolute fool to talk that way,” Biden to @DanaBashCNN about Trump belittling his wearing of a mask. “This macho stuff … It’s costing people’s lives.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 26, 2020
