May storms are getting more common. So should hurricane season start earlier?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The official start of hurricane season may get shifted into May in coming years, after several consecutive seasons produced storms prior to the current opening date of June 1.A low-pressure system near the Bahamas has been given a 70% chance of forming a subtropical storm or depression later this week. If it does, this would be the sixth year in a row to see a storm form before the official start date.Dennis Feltgen, spokesman for the National Hurricane Center, said the possibility of shifting the opening date into May is being discussed, in light of the series of pre-s…
GOP’s ‘deep state’ hypocrisy reaches chilling new heights
Donald Trump's antics are often analyzed as a variant of either a distraction ploy, part of a large and sinister plot, or simply the logical evolution of modern Republican politics. His latest outburst is a mix of his go-tos and is rooted in a foundational vendetta against his predecessor — the perfect red meat for the GOP base. This time, Trump's playbook allows Republicans to feign outrage over legitimate intelligence gathering while simultaneously signing off on warrantless searches of U.S. citizens' internet browser histories.
Trump threatens China ties, says in no mood for Xi talks
US President Donald Trump further hardened his rhetoric towards China on Thursday, saying he no longer wishes to speak with Xi Jinping and warning darkly he might cut ties over the rival superpower's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tensions have ratcheted up between Washington and Beijing as they trade barbs over the origin of the pandemic -- which first appeared in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and which Trump has dubbed the "Plague from China."
"I have a very good relationship (with Xi), but I just -- right now I don't want to speak to him," Trump told Fox Business. "I'm very disappointed in China. I will tell you that right now," he said.
‘You callin me an idiot?’ Protesters caught on video bickering over bringing guns to Michigan anti-lockdown protest
During an anti-lockdown protest at the Michigan State Capitol this Thursday, an argument broke out between protesters after one complained that too many people were bringing their guns to the demonstration.
In a video highlighted by WWMT, a woman in a green jacket can be seen confronting a group of protesters, one with an assault rifle slung over his chest, apparently telling them that their presence is harming the overall goals of the protest.
One man, with a cellphone in his hand, accused the woman of being a liberal.