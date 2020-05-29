Mayor blasts the president’s after-midnight tweets: ‘Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis’

The mayor of Minneapolis responded to after-midnight tweets from Donald Trump during an early morning press conference on Tuesday.

Trump had lashed out at Mayor Jacob Frey.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Listen to this,” Frey said. “Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions.”

“Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else in a time of crisis,” he continued.

“Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis,” the mayor declared.

“We are strong as hell!” Frey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: