Mayor Jacob Frey imposes curfew on Minneapolis

The mayor of Minneapolis has imposed a curfew on the city following multiple nights of violent protests following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.

“A nighttime curfew is imposed in all public places within the City of Minneapolis, including streets, during the following times,” the emergency regulation reads.

The restrictions apply from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“During the hours of curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place.

The resolution noted, “much of the destruction and violence has taken place under the cover of darkness.”

Gov. Tim Walz also declared a curfew, his covering both Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“No one may travel on Minneapolis and Saint Paul streets or public places, except for first responders, members of the media, people going back and forth to work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, and people experiencing homelessness,” the order states. — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 29, 2020