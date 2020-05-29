Quantcast
Mayor Jacob Frey imposes curfew on Minneapolis

1 hour ago

The mayor of Minneapolis has imposed a curfew on the city following multiple nights of violent protests following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.

“A nighttime curfew is imposed in all public places within the City of Minneapolis, including streets, during the following times,” the emergency regulation reads.

The restrictions apply from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“During the hours of curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place.

The resolution noted, “much of the destruction and violence has taken place under the cover of darkness.”

Gov. Tim Walz also declared a curfew, his covering both Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Minneapolis emergency regulation (screengrab)


Paul Krugman: A stronger GDP won’t help Americans if they’re dead

6 mins ago

May 29, 2020

By

Liberal economist Paul Krugman, in his New York Times column, has been stressing that the better a job the United States does with social distancing policies now, the better off the U.S. economy will be in the long run. In his Thursday column, Krugman warns that a premature reopening could hurt the U.S. both economically and from a health standpoint.

“America is now engaged in a vast, dangerous experiment,” Krugman writes. “Although social distancing has limited the spread of the coronavirus, it is far from contained. Yet despite warnings from epidemiologists, much of the country is moving to open up for business as usual.”

Elon Musk mocked after Starship explosion: ‘Maybe have NASA handle rockets’

21 mins ago

May 29, 2020

By

Billionaire Elon Musk was the target of jokes on Twitter after his company SpaceX suffered a rocket explosion.

"SpaceX just experienced the biggest explosion yet at its Texas site, where it's testing prototypes for a Mars rocket," Marina Koren of The Atlantic reported.

"A resident who lives nearby—just 2 miles away—said it felt like an earthquake," she added.

https://twitter.com/bubbaprog/status/1266451354861686784

Musk was ridiculed following the blast. Here's some of what people were saying:

2020 Election

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel repeatedly voted by mail — before suing California for expanding the practice

36 mins ago

May 29, 2020

By

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel frequently voted by mail before leading a lawsuit against California over the state's mail voting expansion, according to voting records.

This article originally appeared at Salon.ig

McDaniel announced on Sunday that the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the California Republican Party had sued Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom after he announced that all registered voters in the state would receive mail-in ballots for the upcoming elections.

