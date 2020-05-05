McConnell reveals Republicans have no intention of passing any more coronavirus relief anytime soon

Speaking to reporters Tuesday after the Republican luncheon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) revealed that there was little possibility of any additional coronavirus funding being passed by the Senate.

McConnell said “if” they will do another bill, not “when.”

Senate Rs came back to Washington this week but are in no hurry to pass anything else on COVID-19. McConnell talks of "IF" they will do another bill, not "when" or "what" beyond they want to restrict COVID-related liability. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell says at his presser he doesn't think there's any sentiment among Republicans for a vast new rescue of state and local until we see how things are working with the money passed already https://t.co/Owk8F01RnB — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) May 5, 2020

On whether coronavirus task force members would be allowed to testify on the Hill, McConnell said it’s already expected.

“Oversight is beginning already. Sen Alexander is going to have Dr. Fauci and others before his committee next week related to the coronavirus epidemic that we’re all working our way through,” said McConnell.

ADVERTISEMENT