McDonald’s workers shut down restaurant after being told to wear masks made from ‘dog diapers’
Employees of a California McDonald’s went on strike this Tuesday after allegedly being told to wear masks made out of dog diapers, The Mercury News reports.
The strike involved 22 workers and effectively shut down the Oakland restaurant after they didn’t show up for work on Tuesday. The workers are demanding a two-week quarantine period, company-paid medical costs, and a deep cleaning of the restaurant.
At least four workers tested positive for coronavirus within the past week, with three of those workers exhibiting symptoms. Family members of those tested positive also became infected.
According to the advocacy group Fight for $15, when a worker asked a manager about closing down the restaurant for cleaning, the manager responded that it would result in a loss of customers.
DOJ closes insider trading investigations against three senators — but is still investigating Richard Burr: report
On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Justice Department officials are closing insider trading investigations into three senators — Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), and Jim Inhofe (R-OK).
However, a fourth probe, into insider trading allegations against Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), is reportedly ongoing.
"The Federal Bureau of Investigation began the investigations two months ago, as reports emerged that several members of Congress, their spouses or their investment advisers sold hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock after lawmakers attended closed-door briefings about the threat posed by the new coronavirus," reported Aruna Viswanatha. "Some of those trades spared lawmakers as much as hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses as stocks sank by mid-March."
White House insider says Trump spent Memorial Day weekend ‘in a rage’ – and sees himself as COVID-19’s biggest victim
An inside source speaking to Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman says President Trump spent his Memorial Day weekend "in a f*cking rage" over what he sees is his unfair treatment over his response to the coronavirus outbreak. Even as the death toll neared 100,000 and unemployment swelled to over 38 million, Trump still sees himself as the victim, Sherman writes.
"Trump’s outburst reflected his growing frustration that, at this stage of the race, he is losing to Joe Biden," writes Sherman. "According to a Republican briefed on the campaign’s internal polls, Trump is trailing Biden by double digits among women over 50 in six swing states. 'Trump knows the numbers are bad. It’s why he’s thrashing about,' the Republican said."
‘Scared of what will happen if he lets people vote’: Rights groups know why Trump panicked by mail-in ballots
President Donald Trump on Tuesday alarmed pro-democracy advocates once again by elevating his attacks on voting rights by falsely claiming that mail-in ballots are inherently "rigged" and suggested the results of the November general election would be illegitimate if a vote-by-mail system is used.
The president—who has long railed against supposed "voter fraud" despite multiple studies showing cases of fraudulent voting are "vanishingly rare" and nowhere near common enough to swing election results—took aim in his tweets at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued an executive order earlier this month to send mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the state for the November election.