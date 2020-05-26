McDonald’s workers shut down restaurant after being told to wear masks made from ‘dog diapers’

Employees of a California McDonald’s went on strike this Tuesday after allegedly being told to wear masks made out of dog diapers, The Mercury News reports.

The strike involved 22 workers and effectively shut down the Oakland restaurant after they didn’t show up for work on Tuesday. The workers are demanding a two-week quarantine period, company-paid medical costs, and a deep cleaning of the restaurant.

At least four workers tested positive for coronavirus within the past week, with three of those workers exhibiting symptoms. Family members of those tested positive also became infected.

According to the advocacy group Fight for $15, when a worker asked a manager about closing down the restaurant for cleaning, the manager responded that it would result in a loss of customers.

