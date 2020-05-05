Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
People who avoid meat consumption tend to have worse psychological health than those who eat meat, according to new research published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. The study, which did not draw any conclusions about causation, found that vegetarians/vegans were at a greater risk of depression, anxiety, and self-harm.“Dietary choices have been a powerful indicator of social class and subsequent mate selection (e.g., whom we marry) since antiquity. Consequently, ‘what we eat’ and ‘how we eat’ are integral parts of our identity and directly influence our health via physiolog…
‘We’re on our own — the president has abandoned us’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe applauds Americans for social distancing
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough applauded the efforts of Americans to slow the spread of the coronavirus because President Donald Trump had abdicated his leadership.
The "Morning Joe" host said the public understood the risk from the COVID-19 pandemic better than the president, and he said they're not swallowing Trump's lies.
"It's in our hands, and the economy will survive because we have no choice," Scarborough said. "Our country will move forward because we have no choice. Unfortunately, the pathway forward is doing that, as we heard earlier today, as a CEO of Ford said, as we're hearing from governors, on our own. The president has abandoned us, he's abandoned reality."
‘An unholy alliance’: Catholic leaders push back at Trump’s desperate appeal for their votes
According to a report from NPR, President Donald Trump is desperately attempting to add Catholic voters to his fold as he faces a November election where he is trailing in the polls.
With evangelical Christians still backing the president in large numbers, Trump's re-election advisers hope to add another solid voting block to bolster his chances -- but Catholic leaders are balking at being seen backing the president and want to remain non-partisan.
George Conway mocks Trump’s ‘self-pity’ after president melts down over ‘Mourning in America’ ad
Attorney George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, mocked President Donald Trump on Tuesday for having an abject meltdown over his group's devastating new ad.
The Lincoln Project, an organization of anti-Trump conservatives that Conway co-founded, unleashed a new ad on Monday called "Mourning in America" that shredded Trump for making America "weaker, sicker, poorer" for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.