Men shouting racist slurs viciously beat black man in Des Moines — and are still on the loose: report

Police in Iowa are searching for three white men after a black man was beaten early Saturday morning.
“A Des Moines man was assaulted early Saturday morning by multiple suspects, one of whom made racist comments during the attack, police say,” the Des Moines Register reported. “A 22-year-old black man was on his way to his girlfriend’s house when he was attacked by three white males at about 3:25 a.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of South Union Street, according to court documents.”
The victim was hospitalized with “significant, non-life-threatening injuries.
The newspaper interviewed a witness who discovered the victim after hearing him screaming for help.
“He told us (the suspects) were trying to kill him,” Tyia Campbell said. “He was bloody, he said he couldn’t breathe and thought he was dying.”
She said at least two of the perpetrators were shouting racist slurs at her and her friends.
“They were screaming ‘F you, F-ing monkeys need to get out of our area, we’re going to get all of you out of here,'” Campbell recalled. “I held his hand until the ambulance came. I just hope he’s OK.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.