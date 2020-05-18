Mexicans dying from adulterated alcohol as beer runs dry
Puebla (Mexico) (AFP) – Scores of Mexicans are dying from drinking adulterated liquor, a consequence of the shortage of mainstream alcoholic beverages during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities say.The first of at least 138 deaths in recent weeks occurred at the end of April in the western state of Jalisco, a month after the government declared a health emergency over the spread of COVID-19.Much of Mexico has run out of beer after factories were shut down along with other non-essential firms.Beer stocks were depleted within a month, and in some areas the prices of what was left doubled, acco…
First coronavirus case detected in Ecuador Amazon tribe
Quito (AFP) - The first case of the novel coronavirus has been detected in one of Ecuador's indigenous Amazon tribes, the health ministry said Sunday.Waorani organizations -- speaking through the GO Alliance for Human Rights in Ecuador (DDHH) -- warned COVID-19's spread could be "catastrophic and highly lethal" for their community, which is vulnerable to diseases.The first case reported in the Waorani tribe is a "pregnant woman, 17 years old, who began to show symptoms on May 4," the ministry said in a statement.She was taken to a hospital in the capital Quito and placed in isolation, the stat... (more…)
US facing severe crisis, but not a depression: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell
Washington (AFP) - The US is facing a severe economic downturn amid the global pandemic, but will not suffer another Great Depression and will see a recovery begin later this year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Sunday.The world's top economy was strong before the COVID-19 outbreak hit, like a natural disaster, causing nationwide business shutdowns, Powell said. And the banking system had been rebuilt stronger since the global financial crisis.Data show more than 30 million jobs were destroyed in the US, as businesses were shuttered nationwide amid the efforts to stop the spread of t... (more…)
New York’s Gov. Cuomo takes virus test on live TV
New York (AFP) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday took a coronavirus test during his televised briefing and urged any fellow New Yorkers with symptoms or having been exposed to the virus to follow his example."You don't have to be New York tough to take that test," he said during the live broadcast of his popular daily briefing.Cuomo's sometimes folksy and often informative briefings have been followed by thousands of viewers since New York emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in the US, with more than 350,000 cases and more than 22,000 confirmed deaths."You have to be smart, united, discipli... (more…)