Michael Cohen’s early prison release mysteriously nixed days after Trump became ‘visibly agitated’ he was getting sprung
Just days after President Donald Trump became “visibly agitated” to learn his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen would be getting an early release from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic – and that Cohen was writing a tell-all book about his former boss’ exploits – the early release directive has been cancelled.
Not only will Cohen now have to serve the remainder of his three-year sentence in jail, an attorney for President Trump has sent him a letter demanding he cease and desist writing the memoir.
Trump Organization attorney Charles Harder has notified Cohen he signed a non-disclosure agreement and, according to Harder, he is prohibited “from disclosing certain information about the president, his family and the company,” ABC reports.
Two weeks ago, ABC News reports, “the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) had notified Cohen that he would be released early from prison due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to Cohen’s attorney Roger Adler.
Attorney General Bill Barr had directed the Bureau of Prisons “to expedite the release of eligible inmates to combat the outbreak in federal lockups around the country,” The Daily News adds.
It’s unclear why Cohen’s early release was halted.
Texas AG warns county officials they could be prosecuted for promoting mail-in ballots to fight coronavirus
On Friday, Matt Largey of KUT Austin reported that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is threatening county officials in a new letter that they could be prosecuted for election fraud if they encourage people at risk for coronavirus to apply for mail-in ballots.
NEW: Texas Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX tells county officials not to encourage people to apply for mail-in ballots for fear of the coronavirus.
Indicates officials doing so could be held criminally liable for fraud.
Trump’s new press secretary just gave her first briefing — and it was a disaster
New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave her first briefing on Friday, an event she indicated would be one of many going forward. And it went about exactly as well as could be expected.
Which is to say that it was a whirlwind of lies, deception, trumped-up outrage, braggadocio, and deflection.
In some ways, it was an improvement over some of the worst performances of her predecessors (leaving out Stephanie Grisham, who never held a single briefing while on the job). She didn’t begin in a completely combative stance, and she didn’t verbally abuse or berate reporters. But we’re not grading on a curve. A press secretary should be judged on their honesty, public service, and decorum, and on all three, McEnany was a disaster.