Michael Cohen’s early prison release mysteriously nixed days after Trump became ‘visibly agitated’ he was getting sprung

Just days after President Donald Trump became “visibly agitated” to learn his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen would be getting an early release from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic – and that Cohen was writing a tell-all book about his former boss’ exploits – the early release directive has been cancelled.

Not only will Cohen now have to serve the remainder of his three-year sentence in jail, an attorney for President Trump has sent him a letter demanding he cease and desist writing the memoir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Organization attorney Charles Harder has notified Cohen he signed a non-disclosure agreement and, according to Harder, he is prohibited “from disclosing certain information about the president, his family and the company,” ABC reports.

Two weeks ago, ABC News reports, “the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) had notified Cohen that he would be released early from prison due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to Cohen’s attorney Roger Adler.

Attorney General Bill Barr had directed the Bureau of Prisons “to expedite the release of eligible inmates to combat the outbreak in federal lockups around the country,” The Daily News adds.

It’s unclear why Cohen’s early release was halted.