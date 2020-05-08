Quantcast
Connect with us

Michelle Alexander blasts the racism inherent in using cops to enforce coronavirus rules

Published

1 hour ago

on

Prof. Michelle Alexander blasted society for the injustices revealed by the disparate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes interviewed Alexander, who is the author of the bestselling 2010 book The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, about the use of police to enforce coronavirus rules.

“If you use law enforcement, you’re going to — I guarantee — extend, exacerbate, and replicate inequalities in the already broken criminal justice system,” Hayes explained while introducing the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, you know, as you indicated earlier, what we’re witnessing now is egregious but it’s nothing new,” Alexander explained. “What we’re talking about is the persistent devaluation black life and I hope we can see the similarities between Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery.”

“I hope we can see the similarities between drug law enforcement and social distancing enforcement.

“You know, as the drug war was kicking off we were told that mass arrests of impoverished black people were necessary because illegal drugs were so harmful — so harmful to our people and our communities that police must throw us in cages if we’re caught with them and then discriminate against us for the rest of our life,” she noted. “This was the answer to drug addiction in black communities. Meanwhile, white kids using and abusing illegal drugs — often at higher rates — were heading off to college.”

“Now we’re being told that because the government is so incredibly worried about us dying from COVID-19, that they’re going to arrest those without masks. Not all of us, but some of us, throw us in cages where we’re far more likely to contract the virus and potentially die,” she explained. “Meanwhile, there are videos of the police handing out face masks to white people sunbathing in groups on the lawn in city parks in clear violation of social distancing rules.”

“So we’re in a moment in which it’s glaringly clear yet again that black lives don’t really matter,” Alexander explained. “But of course, black people aren’t the only ones who are suffering in these times, and so the question is whether we are willing collectively to develop a politics of deep solidarity and stand up for one another across the lines of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, disability, sexual orientation, and class — and raise our voices to defend the most vulnerable in these times.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Part I:

Watch Part II:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

NYT needs their entire front-page to demonstrate America’s unemployment catastrophe

Published

1 min ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

America's staggering unemployment crisis was put into context on the front page of Saturday's New York Times.

The newspaper used the entire sixth column to demonstate America's drop in employment in context with a chart running across the top of the front page.

The chart appeared under the banner headline, "U.S. UNEMPLOYMENT IS WORST SINCE DEPRESSION."

A photo of Saturday's front page was posted online by Josh Crutchmer, the newspaper's print planning editor.

saturday's @nytimes front page: u.s. unemployment is worst since depression pic.twitter.com/amsjkY3qnq

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Election doomsday 2020: Here’s how scholars fear the Trump-Biden race could go terribly wrong

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

With six months to go until November’s 2020 election, dozens of America’s top legal minds convened to consider what would have been unthinkable before Donald Trump’s presidency. They gathered to brainstorm what could be done to prevent the country from descending into a “civil war-like scenario,” as one participant put it, if Trump and Joe Biden both claim that they won the presidency—and won’t back down.

Their May 4 teleconference parsed a series of nightmare scenarios in the aftermath of the November 3 election that would lead to competing Electoral College results being sent to Congress from battleground states—one issued by a Republican legislature backing Trump, and another issued by the Democratic governor backing Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet reacts to Ivanka Trump’s assistant testing positive for COVID-19: ‘Really starting to make the rounds’

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

On Friday, first daughter Ivanka Trump's personal assistant reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Although the assistant hasn't had close contact with her for weeks and both she and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have tested negative, it marks even further spread of the virus among White House staff.

Commenters on social media had a number of opinions on the news:

These personnel COVID leaks are remarkable even for this White House https://t.co/rsmRkXYLHr

— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 9, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image