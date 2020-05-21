Michigan AG says as far as her department is concerned, Trump is ‘no longer welcome’

On CNN Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who had warned President Donald Trump to follow the law on protective equipment at his speech at the Ford plant, suggested he will not be allowed to hold similar events going forward, and that she will be speaking to Ford about its failure to enforce the law and their own policy.

“Is the president no longer welcome in Michigan?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

“Well, I would say speaking on behalf of my department and my office, that’s exactly right,” said Nessel. “Today’s events were extremely disappointing and yet totally predictable … the president is like a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules. I have to say this is no joke.”

“I think the message he sent is the same message since he first took office in 2017, which is, I don’t care about you, I don’t care about your health, about your safety, your welfare. I don’t care about anyone but myself,” said Nessel.

“Because you actually have threatened action against any company or facility, for that matter, that allows the president inside without a mask,” said Blitzer. “So will this Ford plant, for example, face any consequences?”

“I think that we’re going to have to have a serious conversation with Ford in the event that they permitted the president to be in publicly enclosed places in violation of the order,” said Nessel. “They knew exactly what the order was and if they permitted anyone, even the president of the United States, to defy that order, I think it has serious health consequences, potentially their workers. This was a lengthy negotiation and discussion between the UAW, the big three auto manufacturers and our governor to ensure if people went back to work they would be safe.”

