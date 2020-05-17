Quantcast
Michigan man convicted for shooting at lost Black teen demands retrial because ‘court got the sentencing wrong’

2 hours ago

Two years ago, 14-year-old Brennan Walker missed his school bus and had no idea how to go to class. So, he knocked on the door of Jeffrey Zeigler and his wife mistook the young boy for a criminal knocking on their door, asking for directions to the local school.

After screaming for her husband’s help, Zeigler chased after Walker with a shotgun, firing at him, reported Fox 2 Detroit.

“The guy came downstairs, and then he grabbed the gun, and then I saw it,” Walker recalled after the incident. “I started to run, and then that’s when I heard the gunshot.” Luckily, the teen was not hurt by the attack. Zeigler claimed it was “an accident” that he actually fired at Walker. Though he admitted that he intended to fire a warning shot at Walker, then he claimed that the gun only went off because he slipped on the porch.

A home security camera captured the whole incident, contradicting Zeigler’s account. The video shows Walker walking to the door and ringing the bell. He then quickly panics and begins running when Zeigler comes out of the front door with a shotgun. He very clearly takes aim at Walker and fires.

After being sentenced to prison for 4-10 years, Zeigler is now demanding a new trial, saying that the sentencing guidelines were wrong.

“One of his main assertions is that he shouldn’t be in prison for his actions, that the court improperly departed upwards in the guidelines,” Paul Walton of the Oakland County Prosecutor’s said.

Zeigler thinks that his previous crimes prejudiced the sentencing somehow. In a previous incident, in 2004, Zeigler fired his gun during a road rage incident, though he didn’t serve jail time.

“If that’s the case, then every other black person shouldn’t be reprimanded for what they did in their past,” said Walker’s mother. “They do the same thing to us, so why should you not be subjected to the same thing we are? Aren’t we all equal? That’s what they tell us.”

Read the full report from Fox 2 Detroit.

Watch a local news report below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Washington Republican won’t seek reelection after investigation says he ‘engaged in domestic terrorism’

1 min ago

May 17, 2020

Republican state Rep. Matt Shea announced that he will not seek reelection after an investigation said that he "engaged in domestic terrorism."

According to The Seattle Times, the Washington official didn't file to run again for his office, though he did file to run as a Republican precinct committee officer.

‘You’re discriminating against me!’ Woman plays the victim after store won’t let her shop without a mask

36 mins ago

May 17, 2020

Another maskless person has lost her mind after being denied service because she refused to take coronavirus precautions. She claimed she had a "medical condition" that prevented her from wearing one.

The woman uploaded the video, presumably expecting sympathy, but she ultimately ended up on the sub-Reddit "Public Freakout."

After being told she couldn't shot without a mask, she asked for the manager.

"OK, I need to talk to a manager," she said.

The worker at the shop told her that they would be happy to provide her with a mask if she wanted one.

"I'm not wearing a mask," she said.

‘Long overdue’ antitrust cases brewing against Google at state and federal level

41 mins ago

May 17, 2020

Anti-monopoly groups are celebrating news that the Justice Department and state attorneys general are investigating online behemoth Google for possible antitrust cases.

"An antitrust case against Google is long overdue, said Sarah Miller, executive director of the Economic Liberties Project. "We hope that state attorneys general and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division address the long-standing monopoly power of Google, which has more than 90% of the mobile search market and, alongside Facebook, dominates digital advertising."

News of the investigation and the likely filing of a case broke Friday in the Wall Street Journal, which quoted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as saying his office had issued subpoenas to the company an impacted third parties.

