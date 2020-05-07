Michigan official who attended anti-lockdown rally gets busted for shoplifting and blames COVID-19
Royal Oak City Commissioner Kim Gibbs apologized this week after she was detained for shoplifting.
According to the Royal Oak Tribune, Royal Oak Police Chief Corrigan O’Donohue confirmed that police were called to a Meijer store after Gibbs was detained by security workers.
“She was ticketed at the scene for a misdemeanor violation of retail fraud and released,” the police chief said.
O’Donohue revealed that Gibbs is accused of taking a grocery cart with $130 worth of items through the self-checkout lane, but she only paid “about $45 worth of the items and not the others.”
“I would like to apologize to my family, friends and especially my constituents for my substantial lapse in judgement on Wednesday, May 6,” Gibbs said in a statement. “A combination of many external factors led to me taking items from the Meijer store without paying for all of them. The economic impact of the COVID-19 statewide lockdown has taken a serious toll on me personally.”
Gibbs attributed her actions to “not thinking clearly.”
“Michiganders, and people around the country, are suffering with the economic and personal pain COVID has brought to every one of us. We need now, more than ever, to stand together as Americans and get back working so others do not face the same health consequences I am facing,” the statement concluded.
Gibbs recently came under fire for attending an April 15 protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. Days later, the city council censured her and asked her to resign.
“In my eyes, the scare on the coronavirus is over,” Gibbs told the paper. “I’m not a doctor, but my personal belief is that the people who got it, or are going to get it, have already gotten it, so let’s get back to work.”
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘disgusting’ new propaganda video won’t make voters forget his ‘insane’ comments on COVID-19: conservative
In a scorching column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis -- who left the Republican party specifically because of Donald Trump -- ripped into a new ad created by the president's re-election committee, saying it glosses over his many failures that threaten to swamp his chances of remaining in the Oval Office after November.
He also claimed it likely may not work no matter how well-produced.
In the ad, which can be seen below, Lewis wrote, "Donald Trump is casting himself as the hero of the pandemic. That’s right, not only is he not culpable for mishandling the deadly virus; he’s the comeback kid. At least, that’s what you’ll believe after seeing this very good ad created by the Trump campaign."
Activism
Sen. Kelly Loeffler spending $4 million to convince Georgians she wasn’t wrong to profit off of COVID-19
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is setting aside $4 million for advertisements to convince Georgia voters she was not wrong to allegedly profit off of the coronavirus pandemic.
Loeffler drew criticism last month when she "sold up to $3.1 million in stocks" after attending a coronavirus briefing that was exclusive to U.S. senators, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The paper reported on Monday that Loeffler is planning to spend $4 million on advertisements to push back against the criticism.
Activism
Fox News ‘clarifies’ after actor Kevin Sorbo pushes ‘herd immunity’ and compares COVID-19 to the flu
Fox News host Jillian Mele cautioned the network's viewers on Sunday after actor Kevin Sorbo compared COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.
In an interview on Fox & Friends, Sorbo appeared with his wife Sam to explain why he had called Americans "blind sheep" for obeying government guidelines for fighting the novel coronavirus.
"I'm not saying this virus isn't dangerous," Sorbo opined. "Of course, it's dangerous... But you know, look at the common flu. The so-called common flu is 60 to 80,0000 people a year die every year from the flu. Are we doing anything about that? Are we social distancing from that?"