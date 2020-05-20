Michigan protesters launch ‘Operation Haircut’ over lockdown
Lansing (United States) (AFP) – After mass rallies featuring armed protesters, those angry over the restrictive anti-virus lockdown in the US state of Michigan launched “Operation Haircut” Wednesday, with barbers using their scissors and clippers outside the state capitol.Several hundred demonstrators — some not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing — lined up in Lansing under sunny skies for a free trim from hairstylists. Chairs were disinfected after each haircut.It was the fourth major protest against Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s strict stay-at-home orders in a litt…
