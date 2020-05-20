Quantcast
Michigan protesters launch ‘Operation Haircut’ over lockdown

Published

1 min ago

on

Lansing (United States) (AFP) – After mass rallies featuring armed protesters, those angry over the restrictive anti-virus lockdown in the US state of Michigan launched “Operation Haircut” Wednesday, with barbers using their scissors and clippers outside the state capitol.Several hundred demonstrators — some not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing — lined up in Lansing under sunny skies for a free trim from hairstylists. Chairs were disinfected after each haircut.It was the fourth major protest against Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s strict stay-at-home orders in a litt…

2020 Election

Experts across the country are worried about absentee voting preparations — here’s why

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

More than 30 statewide elections will be held in the 91 days from May 19 to August 18, previewing how unfamiliar or difficult absentee voting may be across America this fall.

The next big test is June 2, when eight states and the District of Columbia hold their presidential primaries. Despite President Trump’s claims that absentee voting cannot be trusted, red-run states (Indiana, Iowa, South Dakota) holding primaries that day have more experience with voting by mail and voters dropping off ballots at polling places than blue states and territories (Maryland, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and D.C.). Only one state in this group, purple Montana, has held an election where most people voted absentee.

Elon Musk’s fans are starting to abandon him over his anti-lockdown rants

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

It's well known that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has quite a cult following. But as the coronavirus pandemic continues to make headlines and lockdown orders spring up around the country, Musk has drawn a lot of criticism for his rants against measures designed to slow the virus' spread.

Writing in The Atlantic this Wednesday, Marina Koren contends that Musk's rants are causing his cult following to crack.

"Musk has downplayed the dangers of the virus, offered unfounded predictions about how many Americans it will infect, and falsely claimed that children are 'essentially immune' to COVID-19," Koren writes. "He has called, over and over again, for rolling back the widespread measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus, a move that public-health officials believe could be lethal. Musk defied local stay-at-home orders and reopened his Tesla assembly plant in California, bringing thousands of employees into work. 'I will be on the line with everyone else,' he tweeted last week, as operations restarted. 'If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.'"

Mike Flynn’s name was never ‘masked’ in FBI document — which eliminates Trump’s claim of an ‘illegal leak’

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's name was never "masked" by the FBI in the document that cited it. It flies in the face of President Donald Trump's claim that someone illegally leaked it form former President Barack Obama's administration.

According to the story from the Washington Post, the Republican attempt to tie former Vice President Joe Biden to a scandal that doesn't exist has failed spectacularly.

According to the report: "in the FBI report about the communications between the two men, Flynn's name was never redacted, former U.S. officials said."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced that he wants to subpoena witnesses over the unmasking of Flynn. He sent a letter demanding Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell ask why a declassified list of Obama officials made the requests "that revealed Flynn's name in intelligence documents 'did not contain a record showing who unmasked' Flynn's identity in relation to "his phone call with" the Russian diplomat, Sergey Kislyak," said the Post.

