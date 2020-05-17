Michigan residents flock to Ohio to enjoy state’s reopening
TOLEDO, Ohio — For the first time in months, Nawal Hamade enjoyed a salon pedicure Friday, although she had to leave Michigan to get it.“It feels amazing,” said Hamade of the pampering she received at Espres Nails and Spa salon in Toledo. “It feels like getting back to normal.”Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday restarted parts of his state’s economy, with selected businesses opening for the first time since he issued a stay-at-home order on March 22 in response to the coronavirus emergency.Michiganians like Hamade of Temperance flocked across the border for goods and services still not available …
Breaking Banner
Inmate with COVID-19 taken off ventilator, returned to virus-riddled Florida prison. He just died
MIAMI — About three weeks ago, Henry Camacho, an inmate at Sumter Correctional Institution, was removed from his dorm.He had chills, shortness of breath and had lost his sense of taste. Four days later, he was tested for COVID-19.Like 102 other men at the facility, he tested positive. His health was quickly declining and he was transported to the Bayfront Health hospital in Brooksville. There, he was put on a ventilator and his daughter, Crystal Camacho, was granted a “death bed visit” to say goodbye.Camacho drove nearly five hours to Bushnell from her home in Fort Lauderdale to say her goodby... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Phyllis George, sportscaster and former Miss America, dead at 70
Phyllis George, a groundbreaking sportscasterand former Miss America who was also the first lady of Kentucky, has died.She was 70.George died Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky of complications from a blood disorder, her ex-husband, former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., told the Louisville Courier Journal.She had managed symptoms of the blood cancer polycythemia vera since she was diagnosed in her 30s.George is also survived by her two children with Brown: technology entrepreneur Lincoln Brown andCNN White House correspondent Pamela Brown, as well as her two grandchildren.As the first woman to ... (more…)
2020 Election
Pompeo — and his wife — on hot seat after firing of State Dept. inspector general
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is suddenly under the microscope after Donald Trump announced his intention to fire Steve Linick who has been serving as the inspector general of the department, reports Politico.
Also facing scrutiny is Pompeo's wife, Susan.
At issue are reports from Democrats that Linick had just opened an investigation into Pompeo, coupled with a report that the Secretary of State requested that the president dismiss the IG -- and Trump complied.