Mike Pence ‘earned his keep’ amid Trump’s coronavirus flubs: report

A new CNN investigation into the ongoing evolution of the relationship between Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump revealed that the two have actually grown closer during the coronavirus crisis.
“He earned his keep,” CNN cited a person familiar with Trump’s views. It’s a renewed appreciation from a boss whose “what have you done for me lately” way of leadership that apparently extends to even the top offices.
“When you earn your keep, the relationship gets better,” the person said. “When you don’t, it gets worse.”
“Perhaps the biggest impediment to a functional-seeming federal response has been Trump himself, whose grievance-filled press briefings and rapid changes in tone and outlook have earned him negative approval for his handling of the crisis, even as he seeks to adopt the mantle of a wartime leader,” wrote CNN.
As Trump meanders from one traipse platform to the other during a pandemic, desperately trying to keep himself from falling to a political death, it appears Pence is the partner catching him.
“Trump has really come to rely on Pence. He talks about him in glowing terms now,” said a someone who’s spoken with Trump, “where before there were platitudes.”
Pence “is channeling Fauci and the task force,” said a source familiar with the relationship. “Ultimately the clash is more about economy and less about what the task force wants.”
Read the full report at CNN.com.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.