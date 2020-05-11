Mike Pence quarantines himself in room alone to lead task force meeting after staffer tests positive
Vice President Mike Pence has put himself in some sort of quarantine after two White House staffers, included his spokesperson, tested positive for COVID-19.
ABC News correspondent Katherine Faulders reported that Pence did not appear in the Situation Room on Monday as he normally does.
“Many of you heard that we had a couple of staff members that tested positive,” Pence explained to the group from a room where he was alone.
During call w/ govs, VP Pence–who usually leads the call from the Situation Room–said he was participating from a room by himself. Dr. Birx was in the Sit Room w/ some staff. "Many of you heard that we had a couple of staff members that tested positive," VP said, per audio.
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) May 11, 2020
