Mike Pence quarantines himself in room alone to lead task force meeting after staffer tests positive

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence has put himself in some sort of quarantine after two White House staffers, included his spokesperson, tested positive for COVID-19.

ABC News correspondent Katherine Faulders reported that Pence did not appear in the Situation Room on Monday as he normally does.

“Many of you heard that we had a couple of staff members that tested positive,” Pence explained to the group from a room where he was alone.

‘Conflicts of interest abound’: Progressives sound alarm as BlackRock prepares to lead the Fed’s Covid-19 corporate bailout program

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

"We cannot afford to allow the interests of private corporations to supersede the needs of the American people and the long-term stability of our economy."

BlackRock, the largest asset management firm on the planet, has for years faced criticism and protests from progressives over its massive investments in fossil fuelsprivate prisons, and the arms industry—and now the financial behemoth is set to take on a leading role in the Federal Reserve's sprawling coronavirus bailout program.

Right-wingers fantasize about assassinating Michigan’s governor over stay-at-home orders

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Members of private Facebook groups are calling for the assassination of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her stay-at-home orders to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Four private social media groups with a combined 400,000 members were deluged with posts and comments encouraging violence and ignoring Whitmer's social-distancing orders, reported Metro Times, which gained access to the Facebook pages and provided screenshots.

Conservative Bill Kristol: ‘It’s too late for Republicans to unwrap themselves from Trump’

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol explained that the Republican Party has already gone too far in embracing President Donald Trump that they'll never be able to untangle themselves, even if they want to.

Speaking to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, Kristol said that Americans understand that the White House has a lot more control over the people coming and out there, and they can't even stop the spread of COVID-19 in their office.

"If they have a problem, maybe I should be cautious and maybe the White House should be cautious in making recommendations or embracing people on the street that want to open everything up immediately," said Kristol.

