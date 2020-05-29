Quantcast
Mike Pence sparks outrage with comments on George Floyd: ‘You raging hypocrite’

1 min ago

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to weigh in on the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing nationwide protests:

Commenters on social media were not impressed with this answer. Some reminded Pence of the time he stormed out of an Indianapolis Colts game in condemnation of football players taking a knee to peacefully protest police violence.

George Floyd’s death is a ‘textbook case’ on why police departments want to ban chokeholds and neck restraints: op-ed

7 mins ago

May 29, 2020

In the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, critics are taking a close look at the technique, or lack thereof, to restrain him. Writing in the New York Times this Friday, Neil MacFarquhar writes that for police trainers and criminologists, Floyd's death "appears to be a textbook case of why many police departments around the country have sought to ban outright or at least limit the use of chokeholds or other neck restraints in recent years: The practices have led too often to high-profile deaths."

Speaking to the Times, former police trainer Mylan Masson said that the use of chokeholds and neck restraints "is a technique that we don’t use as much anymore because of the vulnerability."

Joe Biden rips Trump for encouraging violence against Minneapolis protesters

24 mins ago

May 29, 2020

Joe Biden called for police reform to root out "systemic racism" in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

The former vice president said he had spoken with Floyd's family, and he criticized President Donald Trump's leadership without mentioning his name.

“This is no time for incendiary tweets," Biden said. "It’s no time to encourage violence. This is a national crisis and we need real leadership."

Biden said the "anger and the exhaustion is undeniable" for Black Americans, and he said police departments must be reformed to end brutality and bigotry.

"We need real police reform that holds bad cops accountable," he said.

At least 9 million US households with children are ‘not at all confident’ they’ll be able to afford food next month, census survey finds

31 mins ago

May 29, 2020

"Even if they *do* end up getting food, you have to understand the mental and physical toll of living with that kind of fear, and how that affects relationships, work, health, and everything else."

A poll released by the U.S. Census Bureau this week revealed that at least nine million American households that include children are unsure whether they'll be able to access enough food in the next four weeks and millions more are experiencing housing insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

