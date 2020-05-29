Mike Pence sparks outrage with comments on George Floyd: ‘You raging hypocrite’

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to weigh in on the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing nationwide protests:

We believe in law and order in this Country. We condemn violence against property or persons. We will always stand for the right of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media were not impressed with this answer. Some reminded Pence of the time he stormed out of an Indianapolis Colts game in condemnation of football players taking a knee to peacefully protest police violence.

of course you listed property first. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) May 29, 2020

Did you see the tweet from your boss saying he wanted to shoot those protesters, who he racistly called “thugs,” dead in the street? — Steven Knight (@steveyknight) May 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As white supremacy sympathizers #MikePence & #Trump are giving violence towards black protestors full US Govt. support so white people can use the escalating conflict to increasingly demonize, oppress, and murder black people. #RepublicansAreKillingUs — Human Riot for Real (@HR_for_Real) May 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Pence stormed out of a football game because NFL players were peacefully protesting police brutality in America https://t.co/jDa8NrV4Gh — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We see you. Sit down.https://t.co/H9Pzut5omD — Joshua Sharp (@JoshuaSSharp) May 29, 2020

Remember Pence actually got up and left a game claiming it was because players were kneeling during the Anthem.https://t.co/TLrhsIehxE — Eric Fallon (@Norm28Eric) May 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You raging hypocrite — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 29, 2020

You ran away from a football game because players took a knee. — Paul Boudreau (@PaulBoudreau83) May 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when you pulled that publicity stunt and walked out of a Colts game for players taking a knee? — Cascadia Goose (@Cascadia_Goose) May 29, 2020

I remember when you walked out of a football game while players protested police on black violence. — 31, 033 CV-19 cases in WA State (@ManSaffer) May 29, 2020