Military jets fly over US cities to salute frontline workers
Washington (AFP) – Military jets flew over US cities on Saturday to salute frontline workers in the country with the highest coronavirus caseload and death toll in the world.Residents of the nation’s capital Washington, as well as Baltimore and Atlanta were treated to sights of the Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds arcing across the sky.Crowds turned out on the National Mall to see the jets fly in formation past sites such as the US Capitol and the Washington Monument. Most of those in attendance appeared to be following social distancing rules, and many wore face masks.”Prou…
2020 Election
‘Misleading’: Experts say conservatives’ report on voter fraud touted by Trump contains critical data error
In an April report that warns of the risks of fraud in mail-in voting, a conservative legal group significantly inflated a key statistic, a ProPublica analysis found. The Public Interest Legal Foundation reported that more than 1 million ballots sent out to voters in 2018 were returned as undeliverable. Taken at face value, that would represent a 91% increase over the number of undeliverable mail ballots in 2016, a sign that a vote-by-mail system would be a “catastrophe” for elections, the group argued.
University of Michigan admits sexual assaults and is willing to pay, but says lawsuits must be tossed
DETROIT — The University of Michigan explicitly admitted its former football team doctor sexually assaulted students, but said related lawsuits filed against it must be dismissed.In a court filing late Friday, the university said it was coming to grips with the “sad reality that some of its students suffered sexual abuse at the hands of one of its former employees” and is “determined to acknowledge and reckon with that past and, to the extent possible, provide justice — including in the form of monetary relief — to (Robert E.) Anderson’s survivors.”But that doesn’t mean those survivors have st... (more…)
Cuomo lashes out at protests as NY sees 299 more deaths: ‘I’m not going to put dollar signs over human lives’
NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted Saturday that he won’t tolerate rallies that put public health at risk as the coronavirus crisis claimed another 299 people overnight.Asked about a Long Island rally that attracted scores of protesters, Cuomo said everyone has the right to express their opinion — but not by violating rules that protect society as a whole.“You want to jeopardize your health, God bless you,” Cuomo said. “You have no right to jeopardize my health … and my children’s health and your children’s health.”The governor said he is as concerned as anyone about the economic devastatio... (more…)