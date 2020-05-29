Minneapolis Indian restaurant owner expresses solidarity with protesters: ‘Let my building burn’

As riots escalated in Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of the city’s police officers, numerous buildings were damaged in the unrest, one of which was Gandhi Mahal Restaurant on 27th and Lake Avenue which was attacked on Wednesday.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the owner is taking a remarkably conciliatory approach to the damage to his business.

The post starts out saying that although the restaurant has “caught fire” and has been damaged, “we will rebuild and we will recover.”

Some businesses like Gandhi Mahal have put up signs that they are minority owned, in hopes of not being looted. Still windows broken. pic.twitter.com/9zDzNZk1Si — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 28, 2020

“This is Hafsa, Ruhel’s daughter writing,” the post read. “as I am sitting next to my dad watching the news, I hear him say on the phone; ‘let my building burn, Justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail.'”

“Gandhi Mahal May have felt the flames last night, but our [fiery] drive to help protect and stand with our community will never die! Peace be with everyone,” the post continued.

Much of the damage from the riots on Wednesday was centered around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct on Lake Street.