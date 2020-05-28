Quantcast
Connect with us

Minneapolis man: George Floyd’s killer ‘tried to kill me’ 12 years ago

Published

9 mins ago

on

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Ira Toles, a man in Minneapolis, alleges that Derek Chauvin, the MPD officer who kneeled on George Floyd until he suffocated, also tried to kill him in 2008.

“When news outlets identified the officers involved, Toles, 33, realized the man responsible for Floyd’s death was the same police officer who barged into his home and beat him up in the bathroom before shooting him in the stomach 12 years earlier while responding to a domestic violence call,” reported Pilar Melendez. “‘The officer that killed that guy might be the one that shot me,’ Toles texted his sister on Tuesday night, according to messages shared with The Daily Beast. ‘They said his last name and I think it was him.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Authorities said that just before 2 a.m on May 24, 2008, officers responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on Columbus Ave South. The 911 operator could hear a woman yelling for somebody to stop hitting her, local media reported at the time,” said the report. “The 33-year-old said that Chauvin broke into the bathroom and started to hit him without warning. Toles said he returned blows to the officer because ‘my natural reaction to someone hitting me is to stop them from hitting me.'”

“According to local news reports, Chauvin shot and wounded Toles after he allegedly reached for an officer’s gun,” said the report. “Toles said he doesn’t remember being shot — just ‘being walked through the apartment until I collapsed in the main entrance where I was left to bleed until the paramedics came.'” He ultimately recovered from the gunshot wound, albeit with a hole that “never really closed.” He was charged with “two felony counts of obstructing legal process or arrest and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault” after being discharged.

Toles denies he ever reached for the officer’s gun, as was reported.

“I would assume my reaction would be to try to stop him from hitting me. If his first reaction was hitting me in the face that means I can’t see and I’m too disoriented to first locate his gun and then try to take it from him and for what?” said Toles. “To turn a misdemeanor disorderly situation into a felony situation that could have resulted in me dying? He tried to kill me in that bathroom.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Minneapolis man: George Floyd’s killer ‘tried to kill me’ 12 years ago

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Ira Toles, a man in Minneapolis, alleges that Derek Chauvin, the MPD officer who kneeled on George Floyd until he suffocated, also tried to kill him in 2008.

"When news outlets identified the officers involved, Toles, 33, realized the man responsible for Floyd’s death was the same police officer who barged into his home and beat him up in the bathroom before shooting him in the stomach 12 years earlier while responding to a domestic violence call," reported Pilar Melendez. "'The officer that killed that guy might be the one that shot me,' Toles texted his sister on Tuesday night, according to messages shared with The Daily Beast. 'They said his last name and I think it was him.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Scientifically unsound’: Disturbing evidence shows officials are hiding and deflating COVID-19 stats to build the case for ‘opening up’

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

The United States passed a grim milestone this week when researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore reported that the country’s coronavirus death count had reached 100,000. But the number of COVID-19 fatalities and infections, many experts believe, is even worse than what is being reported. And journalists Darius Tahir and Adam Cancryn, in Politico, report that the number of deaths and new infections is being “deflated” at a time when President Donald Trump is pushing for states to reopen their economies sooner rather than later.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is igniting a constitutional crisis — and it could doom the US to becoming a failed state

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

There are no universally accepted definitions of either a “failed state” or a “constitutional crisis.” Good arguments can be advanced, however, that we are suffering from both disorders at the state and national levels in the midst of the lethal COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 19 article, Guardian columnist Nathan Robinson argues that Wisconsin is beginning to resemble a failed state, which he defines as “one that can no longer claim legitimacy or perform a government’s core function of protecting the people’s basic security.” The Wisconsin GOP, Robinson writes, is a minority party, but after years of extreme gerrymandering, it wields de facto dictatorial powers, enabling it to gut public-sector unions and advance the privileges of business interests and the wealthy.

Continue Reading
 
 