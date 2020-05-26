Minneapolis mayor visibly upset over George Floyd’s fatal arrest: ‘Being black should not be a death sentence’

During a press conference this Tuesday, a visibly emotional Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke out on the death of a black man at the hands of police on Monday.

“Being black in America should not be a death sentence,” he said.

The man, later identified as George Floyd, died at the hospital after he was detained by Minneapolis police officers. Video taken by a bystander shows an officer using his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the ground — all while Floyd repeats that he can’t breathe. Floyd eventually stops moving, but the officer continues to hold his knee to his neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Frey give his remarks in the video below, via Fox 9: