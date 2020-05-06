Mission Impossible to Mission Control: Tom Cruise to film in space
Tom Cruise will film his next Hollywood blockbuster on location — 250 miles up in the air and orbiting the Earth once every 90 minutes.
The “Top Gun” star is flying through the stratosphere to shoot an as-yet-unknown film aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA said on Tuesday.
The American space agency’s director Jim Bridenstine confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he was excited that the move would “inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists” to work on space travel.
Entertainment website Deadline Hollywood first reported rumours of the film shoot on the weekend, adding that tech mogul Elon Musk’s SpaceX venture was attached to the project.
SpaceX is slated to launch astronauts to space from US soil for the first time in nearly a decade later this month aboard the Crew Dragon, which will dock with the ISS.
Musk and SpaceX have yet to confirm their involvement in the film venture, but Musk responded to Bridenstine’s tweet to say the project “should be a lot of fun.”
Deadline Hollywood said there were few other details known about the movie project but reported it was not part of Cruise’s box office hit franchise “Mission: Impossible.”
The seventh film in that series is set to hit screens next year after production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
© 2020 AFP
CNN
Trump is ‘waving the white flag’ on COVID-19 because beating virus is ‘too difficult’: CNN’s Harwood
CNN's John Harwood on Wednesday painted a damning portrait of where President Donald Trump's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are headed.
While discussing Trump's plans to pivot away from containing the virus and toward "reopening" the economy, Harwood told CNN host Erica Hill that the president didn't seem inclined to do all the work that other countries are doing to keep their people healthy during the pandemic.
"I think, Erica, that the 'war-time president' has decided this is too difficult to stick with, that he sort of is waving the white flag," the reporter explained. "The pressures between trying to make slow headway against the virus, by pressing states to stay closed and to follow the guidelines he laid out, are being met by the counter-pressure from business and from the president's own thought that he's got to get the economy up and running for his re-election."
Breaking Banner
Meet the shadowy accountants who do Trump’s taxes and help him seem richer than he is
On May 12, after a six-week delay caused by the pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in the epic battle by congressional committees and New York prosecutors to pry loose eight years of President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
Much about the case is without precedent. Oral arguments will be publicly broadcast on live audio. The nine justices and opposing lawyers will debate the issues remotely, from their offices and homes. And the central question is extraordinary: Is the president of the United States immune from congressional — and even criminal — investigation?
Next week’s arguments concern whether Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, must hand over his tax returns and other records to a House committee and the Manhattan district attorney, which have separately subpoenaed them. (There will also be arguments on congressional subpoenas to two of Trump’s banks.) Trump, who promised while running for president to make his tax returns public, has sued to block the documents’ release. The questions apply beyond this case. Trump has repeatedly resisted congressional scrutiny, most recently by vowing to ignore oversight requirements included in the trillion-dollar pandemic-bailout legislation. “I’ll be the oversight,” he declared.
Breaking Banner
GOP lawmakers got illegal haircuts while calling on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen salons
On Tuesday, state Reps. Steve Toth and Briscoe Cain sat wearing barbers' gowns in a Houston-area salon, ready for their haircuts. Both Republicans were breaking state law by doing so, but to them, it mattered no less — one was there to send a message to Gov. Greg Abbott, and the other was there as an act of civil disobedience.
“A little less on the sides,” Toth, from The Woodlands, told the hairstylist while on the phone with a Texas Tribune reporter, noting that "there's absolutely no reason" why such businesses couldn't reopen their doors under proper health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.