Missouri loses bid to shut down last abortion clinic in state
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A state judge Friday ruled against an attempt by Gov. Mike Parson’s administration to shut down the lone abortion clinic in Missouri.In a 97-page decision, Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi said Planned Parenthood demonstrated that it meets the requirements for renewal of its abortion facility license in St. Louis.“Planned Parenthood has demonstrated that it provides safe and legal abortion care. In over 4,000 abortions provided since 2018, the department has only identified two causes to deny its license,” Dandamudi wrote.“Ultimately, we have n…
Michigan Gov. Whitmer, to testify to Congress about pandemic response
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will testify before a congressional subcommittee Tuesday about Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said Friday.By then, Whitmer said, she may have news about further loosening of restrictions on Michigan’s economy, she said at a news conference in Lansing.“If it continues this way, I’m optimistic that in the coming days we’ll be in a position to take another step forward,” said Whitmer, adding she has a meeting planned for Saturday with health and other experts about the next step in re-engaging the economy.Whitmer said she will testify befo... (more…)
Deal reached in Virgin Islands to compensate victims of Jeffrey Epstein
The estate of Jeffrey Epstein and the attorney general of the U..S. Virgin Islands announced Friday that they have reached tentative agreement on a long-delayed compensation fund for sexual abuse victims of the disgraced financier.Executors of Epstein’s estate — two of his longtime lawyers — had proposed last November the creation of a fund to pay victims who might want to remain unidentified. But Attorney General Denise George thwarted those plans, raising concerns that the estate might be closing off avenues of redress to Epstein’s victims. In January she filed a civil enforcement action, la... (more…)
Person who partied at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day tests positive for COVID-19
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person who spent Memorial Day weekend at bars and pool parties at the Lake of the Ozarks tested positive for COVID-19, the Camden County, Mo., Health Department announced on Friday.The person, who is a Boone County, Mo., resident, arrived in the area on Saturday and became sick Sunday, the department said in a Facebook post. It is likely the person was incubating the illness and could have been infectious while they were at the Ozarks.The person was one of hundreds of people who flocked to the regional tourist destination and attended parties that drew outrage and fear nat... (more…)