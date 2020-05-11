Quantcast
Mitch McConnell destroyed in brutal fact check — after trying to blame Obama for Trump’s coronavirus failures

55 mins ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) received a harsh fact check after trying to blame Barack Obama for Donald Trump’s failures on coronavirus.

McConnell was interviewed on Monday’s “Team Trump Livestream” by Lara Trump, the campaign staffer married to Eric Trump.

The Kentucky Republican reportedly said that, “clearly the Obama administration did not leave to this administration, any kind of game plan for something like this.”

Ron Klain, who served as Ebola Czar in the Obama administration, listed three reasons why McConnell was wrong.

“We literally left them a 69-page Pandemic Playbook…. that they ignored,” Klain noted.

“And an office called the Pandemic Preparedness Office… that they abolished,” he continued.

“And a global monitoring system called PREDICT .. that they cut by 75%,” Klain added.

