Mitch McConnell facing investigation over judges results in hilarious derision online: ‘Lock him up’

On Monday, a federal judge recommended Chief Justice John Roberts assign a circuit court to investigate whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is improperly coercing judges to retire to increase the number of right-wing activists he can confirm to the courts. The complaint stems in part from the circumstances of D.C. Appellate Judge Thomas Griffith’s retirement upon McConnell’s request, which clears the way to appoint McConnell protege Justin Walker to the seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media, including activists focusing on court issues, exploded with outrage over the allegation.

NEW: A top federal judge has asked Chief Justice Roberts to assign a formal investigation into whether McConnell unethically pressured a sitting judge to retire so McConnell could install his protege Justin Walker in his place. https://t.co/z3NQF3ZIRi — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 4, 2020

The hearing for this McConnell crony, currently slated for Wednesday despite the pandemic, should not go forward until this investigation is resolved.https://t.co/uoQ0wKVkr5 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Appeals Court Vacancy Is Under Scrutiny Ahead of Contested Confirmation Hearing This is exactly what they pulled when Justice Kennedy retired also. https://t.co/MbeBApcKY0 — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) May 4, 2020

How about the way they created an opening for Boof-Boy? That should be investigated too. — Mary Schenten (@mschenten) May 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'll save them time with paperwork and awkward zoom meetings, the answer is yes, yes he did. — Shamus Goldensteinbergbaum (@ShamusGoldenst2) May 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Illegally stealing Merick Garland’s SCOTUS seat was not enough for McConnell. Now it appears he is pressuring sitting judges to retire early so that McConnell can ram his own picks in before he and Trump are kicked to the curb in November. Deplorable would be a compliment ATM. — Daniel Katzenberger, P.E. (@NRG_Wonk) May 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We can save the money on this. We know he did. Lock him up. Next. — GottaHaveHart (@BrianHartstein1) May 4, 2020

This is why McConnell wants the judiciary. I seriously doubt there will be much of an investigation — JLD (@gallowglass321) May 4, 2020