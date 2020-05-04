Quantcast
Mitch McConnell facing investigation over judges results in hilarious derision online: ‘Lock him up’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, a federal judge recommended Chief Justice John Roberts assign a circuit court to investigate whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is improperly coercing judges to retire to increase the number of right-wing activists he can confirm to the courts. The complaint stems in part from the circumstances of D.C. Appellate Judge Thomas Griffith’s retirement upon McConnell’s request, which clears the way to appoint McConnell protege Justin Walker to the seat.

Commenters on social media, including activists focusing on court issues, exploded with outrage over the allegation.

