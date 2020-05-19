Mitch McConnell’s wife focus of new investigation into IG firing: report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could be drawn into a new scandal as he runs for reelection in Kentucky.

“Three leading House Democrats said Tuesday that they plan to open an investigation into the replacement of the Transportation Department’s acting inspector general, concerned that the move was tied to an ongoing investigation of Secretary Elaine Chao’s dealings with the state of Kentucky,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

“Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and has faced questions about whether her department has given preferential treatment to projects in the state,” the newspaper reported. “On Friday, President Trump named Howard ‘Skip’ Elliott, the head of a pipeline safety agency, as acting DOT inspector general. Mitch Behm, the department’s deputy, had been filling that role.”

The leaders of the House Oversight and Transportation committees sent a letter to Chao.

“We are concerned that Mr. Behm’s removal could be an effort to undermine the progress of this investigation, which we understand is ongoing,” the lawmakers wrote. “Any attempt by you or your office to interfere with the Office of Inspector General’s investigation of yourself is illegal and will be thoroughly examined by our Committees.”