Mitch McConnell’s wife focus of new investigation into IG firing: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could be drawn into a new scandal as he runs for reelection in Kentucky.

“Three leading House Democrats said Tuesday that they plan to open an investigation into the replacement of the Transportation Department’s acting inspector general, concerned that the move was tied to an ongoing investigation of Secretary Elaine Chao’s dealings with the state of Kentucky,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

“Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and has faced questions about whether her department has given preferential treatment to projects in the state,” the newspaper reported. “On Friday, President Trump named Howard ‘Skip’ Elliott, the head of a pipeline safety agency, as acting DOT inspector general. Mitch Behm, the department’s deputy, had been filling that role.”

The leaders of the House Oversight and Transportation committees sent a letter to Chao.

“We are concerned that Mr. Behm’s removal could be an effort to undermine the progress of this investigation, which we understand is ongoing,” the lawmakers wrote. “Any attempt by you or your office to interfere with the Office of Inspector General’s investigation of yourself is illegal and will be thoroughly examined by our Committees.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘Trump is simply not man enough to be president of the United States’: Ms. Magazine

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Jackson Katz, Ph.D., blasted President Donald Trump failed "masculinity" being revealed by his mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in a new piece published by Ms. Magazine on Tuesday.

"The straightforward explanation for why the federal government has done such a poor job in response to the coronavirus crisis is that Donald Trump is simply not man enough to be president of the United States," Katz wrote. "This notion defies conventional wisdom, which regards the bombastic real estate developer and reality TV star as a prototypical alpha male."

WATCH: Ron DeSantis flees his own press conference after being asked why he blames Florida’s broken aid system on the unemployed

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) abruptly walked out on his own press conference after being asked about his comments blaming the unemployed for their own inability to navigate Florida's broken social services, leaving the question to one of his officials.

Reporters were audibly taken aback by DeSantis' departure. "The Governor is a Yale lawyer, I thought he could answer his own questions," said Politico journalist Gary Fineout.

Florida has one of the most dysfunctional unemployment benefits systems in the United States, and it is causing major problems as the coronavirus pandemic puts hundreds of thousands out of work. There is evidence that some Republican lawmakers, as well as DeSantis' predecessor Rick Scott, deliberately made the system prohibitively difficult to navigate to ensure unemployment rolls stayed low.

