‘More testing, not more bombs’: 29 House Democrats demand cuts to pentagon budget amid pandemic
A group of 29 House Democrats said Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic shows the nation needs “more testing, not more bombs” as they demanded the leadership of the House Armed Services Committee cut Pentagon spending in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
The Democrats’ demand comes in a letter spearheaded by Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.). Among the other 27 signatories are the lawmakers making up the so-called “Squad”—Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.).
“It’s long past time that we address our bloated military budget and retarget resources towards policies and programs that matter the most for keeping us safe, healthy, and secure.” —Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)
“Year after year, the Pentagon budget has inflated to historic levels while the vital needs of everyday people are left unmet,” said Rep. Lee in a statement. “The Covid pandemic has laid bare how America has failed to make its budgets reflect the real needs of our everyday families. It’s long past time that we address our bloated military budget and retarget resources towards policies and programs that matter the most for keeping us safe, healthy, and secure.”
Authorizing less “defense” spending in the annual legislation would give more spending ability to contain Covid-19, the lawmakers wrote. From the letter:
In the last three years alone—during a time of relative peace—we have increased annual defense spending by more than $100 billion, almost 20 percent. This has occurred during a period without any military action authorized by this Congress. Right now, the coronavirus is our greatest adversary. It has killed more than 90,000 Americans, far surpassing the number of casualties during the Vietnam War. We must remain focused on combating the coronavirus and not on increasing military spending that already outpaces the next 10 closest nations combined (China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and Brazil). At some point, spending more than every other nation on Earth must be enough.
America needs a coronavirus cure, not more war. We need more testing, not more bombs. In order to reopen our nation in a data-driven, safe manner, we need to focus our spending efforts on the millions of additional coronavirus tests and tens of thousands of additional contract tracers we will need, as well as covering treatment costs, developing therapeutics, and distributing future vaccines.
The number of signatories indicates a potential stumbling block for the upcoming NDAA. The Hill reported:
In 2019, Republicans voted against the initial House version of the bill, meaning it had to pass on Democratic support alone. After a compromise version of the NDAA emerged from negotiations with the Republican-controlled Senate that led to the removal of several progressive priorities, House Republicans supported the measure and it easily passed despite a handful of progressives voting against it.
A statement from Lee and Pocan’s office suggests the bloc of lawmakers is willing to be an obstacle. “Republicans withstanding, 19 Democrats would need to vote ‘NO’ this year for the bill to fail. 29 Democrats signed this letter.”
I agree.
We need to focus federal resources on battling the coronavirus pandemic and help the American people get through this—not increase defense spending. https://t.co/mC5qhWvvUb
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) May 19, 2020
The letter was endorsed by over a dozen progressive groups including CODEPINK, Indivisible, and Peace Action.
“Co-chairs of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the ‘squad’ and other representatives know that for real American security Congress must invest in other tools besides the bloated Pentagon to cure the coronavirus and spur a just economic recovery,” Paul Kawika Martin, senior director for policy and political affairs at Peace Action, said in a statement.
“Democratic leadership should take note of this important letter,” he said.
Breaking Banner
‘The ads literally write themselves’: Trump draws outrage for saying it’s a ‘badge of honor’ America is #1 in COVID-19 cases
On Tuesday, when President Donald Trump was asked to comment on America leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases, he replied that he views it as a "badge of honor," since it means we must be doing a lot of tests.
Trump's remark drew instant outrage on social media, with some commentators noting the line would make for a devastating attack ad from former Vice President Joe Biden in the fall.
Our high-level of cases is “a badge of honor” because it reflects the great job we’re doing testing. That line is so stupid that it will actually work on his base.
Breaking Banner
Trump attacks female reporter as a ‘rude person’ for asking him a question at press conference
During a press conference at the White House this Tuesday, President Trump lashed out at a reporter who questioned him about what his administration's plans are to get 36 million Americans back to work.
"Oh, I think we've announced a plan, we're opening up our country" Trump said before referring to the reporter as "a rude person."
"We're opening up our country, we're opening it up very fast," Trump continued. "The plan is that each state is opening and it's opening up very effectively, and when you see the numbers I think even you will be impressed, which is pretty hard to impress you."
Breaking Banner
Trump: People who passed away while using hydroxychloroquine ‘were ready to die’
In a meeting on Tuesday, President Donald Trump strongly defended his decision to take hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic against coronavirus, despite any scientific evidence — and claimed the people who died while taking it were going to die anyway.
Many "great studies" back up the use of hydroxychloroquine, said Trump. He contrasted this with the "phony VA study" that cast doubt on its use.
In fact, there are multiple large studies revealing hydroxychloroquine is worthless for treating infected patients, although a study into whether it can be used prophylactically, as Trump is doing, is ongoing. And as Trump's own VA secretary quickly pointed out, the VA didn't actually study anything — what he is referring to is a meta-analysis of cases within the VA system.