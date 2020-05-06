‘Most badass woman alive’: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg heralded after being hospitalized with gallbladder condition
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with a “benign gallbladder condition” that led to an infection. She was treated without surgery and is “resting comfortably,” a statement from the Supreme Court reads.
Justice Ginsburg is planning on working from her hospital room Wednesday, and will hear oral arguments via teleconference, as all Justices are given the coronavirus pandemic.
New from SCOTUS: Justice Ginsburg is in the hospital with a gallbladder condition. She has undergone a successful procedure and will participate in oral arguments tomorrow morning from her hospital room pic.twitter.com/QXYByFc6Lq
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) May 6, 2020
At 87, Justice Ginsburg has faced colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and late last year had cancerous nodules in her lungs removed.
She is the head of the liberal or progressive wing of the Court, is viewed as a rock star, and the “most bad ass woman alive,” according to social media users who joined together to wish her well Tuesday night.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the most bad ass woman alive. https://t.co/CtfLGwrbvY
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) May 6, 2020
Wishing a very speedy recovery to Justice Ginsburg. https://t.co/Cz8GcY9E8B
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 6, 2020
God bless RBG … please.
— Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) May 6, 2020
RBG hospitalized for infected gallbladder. Participated in oral ags Tuesday from hospital and plans to participate again tomorrow. The woman has grit.
— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) May 6, 2020
Pray for RBG https://t.co/TtMkTvWK5a
— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) May 6, 2020
All: if we can take a collective breath and send some healing vibes in RBG's direction, I think it's needed and appreciated. https://t.co/5qcsoIH19y
— Celeste P. says flatten the curve (@Celeste_pewter) May 6, 2020
RBG said fuck the gallbladder https://t.co/2N1rN9Y9MB
— Southern Homo, MD (@SouthernHomo) May 6, 2020
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD DON’T FUCK WITH RBG!!!!!!! https://t.co/WRUwilUNhj
— Laura (@ReallyLaLa1) May 6, 2020
RBG is gonna outlive me because she's gonna give my gay self a heart attack before she ever dies. https://t.co/GUF4J9f8Mj
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) May 6, 2020
VOTE THIS NOVEMBER FOR RBG! https://t.co/axVseqI9fT
— Adam Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) May 6, 2020
WHAT. Protect RBG at all costs. https://t.co/K9cyntobTR
— Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) May 6, 2020
