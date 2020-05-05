Mystery surrounds discovery of human remains found along NJ highway
New Jersey State Police on Monday asked for information from the public as they investigate the discovery of human remainsfound along I-287 in Middlesex County.An off-duty trooper was driving south on the highway Friday afternoon when he spotted the remains on the left shoulder, near milepost 8.7, according to authorities.“Detectives discovered a pair of blue and grey Nike men’s sneakers and a damaged black BCA FS Pro bicycle, which may belong to the victim,” State Policesaid in a statement.Police would not release more details and it was unclear if investigators have determined how the person…
Breaking Banner
Born in a concentration camp: The Holocaust’s youngest survivors
Holocaust survivor Florence Schulmann has always worried that if she went into schools to recount her experience, it would sound almost fantastical: "I'd be too scared that they wouldn't believe me."
It is the first time that the retired French shopkeeper, now living in Paris's 11th district, has shared her story under her real name.
"My mother brought me into the world next to a heap of bodies," she says.
AFP spoke to her and two other Holocaust survivors who share the same, seldom discussed experience: they were born in Nazi concentration camps.
Unlike Schulmann, Hana Berger Moran has no apprehensions about visiting schools to tell her story.
COVID-19
Chris Christie says US should reopen despite warnings of jump in coronavirus deaths
Former Gov. Chris Christie on Mondaytold CNN the country should reopendespite projections that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could kill thousandsof Americans.Christie, a Republican and backer of President Trump, pointed to the "economic devastation" from widespread closures of businesses put in place to help slow the spread of the virus."Of course, everybody wants to save every life they can -- but the question is, towards what end, ultimately?" Christie said in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash for The Daily DC Podcast. "Are there ways that we can... thread the middle here to allow that th... (more…)
COVID-19
WHO says they have no proof from US on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab claims
The World Health Organization said Monday that Washington had provided no evidence to support "speculative" claims by the US president that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.
"We have not received any data or specific evidence from the United States government relating to the purported origin of the virus -- so from our perspective, this remains speculative," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual briefing.
Scientists believe the killer virus jumped from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.