Nancy Pelosi roasts Mark Zuckerberg for ‘pandering’ to Trump and his ‘silly’ tantrums
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday mocked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his efforts to appease President Donald Trump’s criticisms of major social media companies.
During a press conference, Pelosi said that Zuckerberg “just panders” to Trump in an effort to preserve his business model, which she described as a platform for people to “misrepresent facts” without consequence.
“They knew during the 2016 elections that the Russians were engaged in foul play,” she said. “They knew, because they saw where the money was coming from!”
She then turned her attention to Trump’s new executive order that will reportedly open up tech platforms to more lawsuits.
“What the president is doing is silly,” she said. “It’s a distraction. I opened this meeting talking about testing, how it’s going to save lives, open our economy, send our kids back to school… We’re talking about Twitter. So let’s get back to saving lives, okay?”
Watch the video below.
Pelosi says Mark Zuckerberg "just panders" to Trump, describes Facebook's business model as "to misrepresent the facts," and then describes Trump's tantrum over Twitter as "silly" and "a distraction" from the public health and economic crises stemming from coronavirus pic.twitter.com/zMoLc13wWc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 28, 2020
