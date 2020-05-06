Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Narcissism and solipsism’: Paul Krugman explains how ‘whiny, childlike’ Trump ‘grossly minimized the pandemic and its dangers’

Published

1 min ago

on

A recurring theme in economist Paul Krugman’s New York Times column is that is wrong to single President Donald Trump out as being uniquely bad among Republicans — that he is a reflection of the modern-day GOP on the whole. This week in his column, Krugman asserts that Trump’s coronavirus response is terrible but stresses that he is being encouraged by all his Republican enablers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At a time of crisis, America is led by a whiny, childlike man whose ego is too fragile to let him concede ever having made any kind of error,” Krugman writes. “And he has surrounded himself with people who share his lack of character.”

Back in January and February, Trump insisted that coronavirus didn’t post a major threat to the United States. But the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. has since skyrocketed to more than 71,000 people, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

According to Krugman, Trump has been wrong about coronavirus time and time again — and his GOP enablers have been more than happy to encourage him.

“You sometimes hear people say that Donald Trump and his minions minimized the dangers of COVID-19, and that this misjudgment helps explain why their policy response has been so disastrously inadequate,” Krugman notes. “But this statement, while true, misses crucial aspects of what’s going on.”

The liberal economist continues, “Trump and company didn’t make a one-time mistake. They grossly minimized the pandemic and its dangers every step of the way, week after week over a period of months. And they’re still doing it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Krugman, “Observers trying to understand America’s lethally bad response to the coronavirus focus too much on Trump’s personal flaws and not enough on the character of the party he leads.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Krugman emphasizes, Trump has been “getting bad advice” not from “obscure fringe figures,” but from “pillars of the conservative establishment with long pre-Trump careers.”

“Disdain for experts, preference for incompetent loyalists and failure to learn from experience are standard operating procedure for the whole modern GOP,” Krugman asserts. “Trump’s narcissism and solipsism are especially blatant, even flamboyant. But he isn’t an outlier; he’s more a culmination of the American right’s long-term trend toward intellectual degradation. And that degradation, more than Trump’s character, is what is leading to vast numbers of unnecessary deaths.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House insider expects Trump to begin publicly questioning the coronavirus death toll

Published

1 min ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

There's a growing view inside the White House that the coronavirus death roll is being inflated, according to a report from Axios.

According to a senior administration official speaking to Axios, President Trump plans to start publicly questioning the death toll before it starts to damage him politically. But as Axios points out, there's "no evidence the death rate has been exaggerated, and experts believe coronavirus deaths in the U.S. are being undercounted — not over-counted."

Some close to Trump believe the government has "created a distorting financial incentive for hospitals to identify coronavirus cases, the official also said."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A mysterious illness is striking children amid the coronavirus pandemic

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Critically ill children have been ending up in intensive care units with shock-like symptoms in recent weeks, adding yet another mysterious layer to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York health officials issued an alert on May 4, describing 15 of these cases in New York City. The young patients, ages 2 to 15, had inflammation in multiple organ systems and were described as having features of Kawasaki disease, a rare childhood illness of unclear origin.

A few days earlier, officials in the United Kingdom notified doctors of similar cases there, also describing them as having features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. Several of the children had tested positive for COVID-19.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

ABC News host lets Trump get away with absurd claim that ‘the doctors’ told him coronavirus would just ‘blow over’

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump’s talking points in defense of his initial response to coronavirus has been that no one could have predicted that a crisis of this magnitude would be hitting the United States (although, truth be told, everyone from intel experts to former Vice President Joe Biden to Trump’s economic adviser, Peter Navarro, was sounding the alarm). During an appearance on ABC’s “World News Tonight” earlier this week, Trump asserted that there was reason for optimism back in February — implying that some of the optimism came from Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. And according to Media Matters, interviewer David Muir should have done a better job calling him out.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image