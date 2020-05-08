Quantcast
National Review writer busts Trump for hyping bogus COVID-19 initiatives that never become reality

2 hours ago

National Review writer Michael Brendan Dougherty this week called out President Donald Trump for pushing what he describes as “vaporware” solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dougherty starts by detailing how Trump is still resisting building the kind of test-and-trace operation that countries such as Germany and South Korea have used to decrease deaths and partially reopen their economies.

“We’ve gotten lots of advertising and an implicit promise of a world-class operation to fight the disease,” he writes. “But it doesn’t exist yet and it’s becoming clearer that the White House is spinning its wheels, looking for something — anything — to do other than solving the crisis at hand.”

He then zeroes in on Trump’s Rose Garden press event in late March in which he brought a group of CEOs to the White House and promised the rapid roll out of drive-through testing sites.

“By the end of April, Google’s health-care oriented company, Verily, had launched a pilot website covering only the Bay Area,” he writes. “As May begins, the promised testing centers exist in fewer than a dozen of the retailers Trump touted. CVS has rapid testing in five states, with plans to expand. Walgreens has drive-through testing operations in eight states. Both plan to expand their testing capacity, but they won’t be able to meet demand until well after many Americans emerge from lockdown — and it won’t make too big a difference so long as CDC guidelines on who can get tested remain relatively strict.”

Read the whole column here.


How America went from defeating polio to promoting dangerous quack remedies from the presidential podium

11 mins ago

May 8, 2020

You can't stop an outbreak from happening, but you can stop it from becoming a catastrophe. In the New York Times this Friday, Timothy Egan writes that the U.S. failed that test and now we're trapped in a "full-blown disaster, in lockdown with a narcissist for a president."

"A country that turned out eight combat aircraft every hour at the peak of World War II could not even produce enough 75-cent masks or simple cotton nasal swabs for testing in this pandemic," Egan writes. "A country that showed the world how to defeat polio now promotes quack remedies involving household disinfectants from the presidential podium."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to the sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden

16 mins ago

May 8, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Thursday told NPR that the sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden were "not clear cut."

"It certainly seems as though something has happened. I'm not sure," Ocasio-Cortez told NPR's "Morning Edition" of the accusation by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer for Joe Biden who accused the former vice president of sexually assaulting her in 1993. "Frankly, this is a messy moment, and I think we need to acknowledge that — that it is not clear cut."

Red states’ budgets are getting clobbered by COVID-19 — despite McConnell’s spin about ‘blue state bailouts’

39 mins ago

May 8, 2020

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has derided calls to aid state and local governments during the COVID-19 pandemic as "blue state bailouts."

However, Axios reports that it's not just states like New York and California that are seeing their budgets clobbered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The publication has published a chart based on data from Urban Institute researcher Lucy Dadayan showing that tax revenues in Missouri, Kansas, and Montana have all collapsed by more than 50 percent, while other deep-red states including Louisiana, Alabama and West Virginia have seen their tax revenues fall by more than 30 percent.

