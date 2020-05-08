Nazi defeat that ended WWII is a ‘day of gratitude’, German President Steinmeier says
Germans feel “gratitude” for the Nazi defeat that ended World War II in Europe 75 years ago, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a landmark commemoration speech on Friday.
“Today, we Germans are allowed to say: the day of liberation is a day of gratitude!” Steinmeier said at a solemn Berlin ceremony.
The May 8 anniversary of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allies is a one-off public holiday in Berlin this year, although events have been scaled down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Steinmeier’s words recalled former President Richard von Weizsaecker’s watershed speech in 1985 when he became the first to call on Germans to remember May 8 not as a day of defeat, but as a day of liberation from the Nazi tyranny.
(AFP)
Breaking Banner
Red states’ budgets are getting clobbered by COVID-19 — despite McConnell’s spin about ‘blue state bailouts’
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has derided calls to aid state and local governments during the COVID-19 pandemic as "blue state bailouts."
However, Axios reports that it's not just states like New York and California that are seeing their budgets clobbered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The publication has published a chart based on data from Urban Institute researcher Lucy Dadayan showing that tax revenues in Missouri, Kansas, and Montana have all collapsed by more than 50 percent, while other deep-red states including Louisiana, Alabama and West Virginia have seen their tax revenues fall by more than 30 percent.
‘My God,’ says US senator after William Barr deploys ‘history is written by the winners’ trope
"The head of the American justice system now saying publicly that there is no good or bad except what the strongest want," said another critic. "The definition of autocracy."
"My god."
That was the initial two-word reaction of Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) late Thursday night after CBS News aired an interview with U.S. Attorney General William Barr who declared that "history is written by the winners" when asked how he thought historians would view the Justice Department's dropping of charges against President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn earlier in the day.
Breaking Banner
Trump ridiculed for insisting Hannity and Fox News hosts deserve Pulitzers: ‘The stupid is strong’
Calling into "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning, Donald Trump suggested that Fox News host Sean Hannity and multiple other personalities on the conservative news network were deserving of Pultizer Prizes or similar awards for their coverage of his administration.
In a long rambling interview, the president also gloated about Attorney General Bill Barr interceding on behalf of former White House adviser Mike Flynn's criminal case that was in the sentencing phase after he pleaded guilty, and blew off the new jobs report showing 14.7% unemployment saying, "It's totally expected. There's no surprise."