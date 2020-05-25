NBA great Patrick Ewing out of hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19
NBA great Patrick Ewing has left hospital and is recovering at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19, his son said on Monday.
The 57-year-old Hall-of-Famer was hospitalized last week after announcing he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
However the former New York Knicks star and current Georgetown University coach is now on the mend at home, his son Patrick Ewing Jr. said on Twitter.
“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us since his diagnosis,” Ewing Jr. wrote.
“My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”
Ewing, who was a member of the 1992 Olympic gold medal-winning “Dream Team”, and also won Olympic gold in 1984, played 17 seasons in the NBA, mostly for the Knicks, earning 11 All-Star selections.
Trump’s televised ‘petulance’ is driving a key voting bloc away from the GOP amid the coronavirus pandemic: columnist
Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Karen Tumulty writes that when it comes to the reliable voting bloc of Americans who are 65 and older, President Trump is on shaky ground, thanks to his bungled response to the coronavirus.
Recent polling has shown a notable shift in support for Trump from America's senior citizens. According to Democratic pollster Geoff Garin, "Trump is blowing what had become an important Republican advantage."
Tumulty writes that this slip in support is also the fault of Republicans in general, who've been sending subtle messages to older Americans that their lives are not worth as much as a strong economy. Nevertheless, older Americans have been paying close attention to Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis.
COVID-19
A doctor shares 7 steps he’ll review to decide when and where it’s safe to go out and about
As we return to some degree of normalcy after weeks of social distancing, we all need a plan. As an immunologist, I’ve given this a lot of thought personally and professionally.
When I venture out, I am first going to check the number of new COVID-19 infections in my community. In Virginia, for example, as of May 16, some health districts had 200 new daily cases and others fewer than 10. I am going to be less risk-averse when new cases fall to near zero.
Second, I will assess my risk for severe infection and the risk for severe infection for those I will be visiting. The CDC defines these risk factors as being over age 65 or having serious underlying medical conditions, which include chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immunocompromise, severe obesity (body mass index over 40), diabetes, kidney disease requiring dialysis, liver disease or living in a nursing home or long-term care facility. If I have one of these risk factors, or am visiting someone with one of these risk factors, I am going to be extra-cautious.
COVID-19
France’s health workers to get ‘significant’ pay rises after coronavirus pandemic
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Monday that health workers would soon get hefty pay increases as part of an overhaul of France's hospital system in response to the coronavirus crisis.
"I can say without any ambiguity, the increase will be significant," Philippe said while kicking off consultations with doctors and nurses that are expected to conclude in July.
Health workers have long complained about low salaries and insufficient staff at French hospitals, leading to a series of strikes over the past year to demand funding increases.