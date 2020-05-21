Quantcast
Connect with us

Nearly 1200 former federal prosecutors and DOJ alumni sign brief opposing AG Barr’s call to drop the Michael Flynn case

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney General William Barr has been drawing a great deal of criticism for the Barr-era U.S. Department of Justice’s recent motion to drop the federal case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his communications with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016. And almost 1200 former federal prosecutors, ex-DOJ officials and legal experts are speaking out and urging Judge Emmet Sullivan not to cave in.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 20, the DOJ alumni signed a legal brief asking Sullivan to conduct “a searching review of the government’s request to protect the public interest in the even-handed enforcement of our laws.” The author of the brief was Andrew Crespo, who is now a law professor at Harvard University in Massachusetts.

“I used to be a public defender, which means my job was to go up against prosecutors — not to represent them,” Crespo explained. “But the rule of law and the norm against political interference at the Department of Justice need defending too.”

A prominent theme in the document is the U.S. has long been a country committed to “the rule of law.”

In a preliminary section, the filing notes, “Driven by their respect for the (DOJ) and the rule of law, and drawing on their nearly 14,300 cumulative years of experience enforcing the federal criminal laws, (the former DOJ employees) seek to aid the court in its resolution of the pending motion to dismiss. Because the government and (Flynn) agree that the case should be dismissed, the court lacks the benefit of opposing interests as it considers the questions now before it. (The former employees) hope to assist in filling that gap.”

The brief goes on to say, “(If), after considering the government’s arguments and gathering evidence, the court concludes that the motion to dismiss is motivated by improper political considerations or otherwise contravenes the public interest, the court should deny the motion and proceed in due course to sentencing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lying to the FBI, the brief stresses, is unacceptable — regardless of what the Barr-era DOJ is now saying.

“(The) government’s extraordinary argument that it is lawful for a witness — a government employee, no less — to lie to the FBI about contacts with a high-ranking representative of a hostile foreign power simply cannot hold water,” the former federal prosecutors and DOJ alumni asserted. “Indeed, the argument is so transparently untenable that it would seemingly make sense only as pretext for some other, unstated rationale for seeking dismissal of this case.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Pelosi suggests Trump is to blame for the deaths of 50,000 Americans

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Speaking to the press in her weekly briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed President Donald Trump's slow response for the deaths of 50,000 Americans, without even saying his name.

She cited a Columbia report which recently revealed that if the president had shut down the United States just a week earlier, half of the people in the United States could have been saved.

"Did you see the Columbia report that came out?" Pelosi asked the reporters. "That if one week sooner, one week sooner, we had had a lockdown as other countries did. Korea and the United States had -- I don't know if it's the first case or the first death -- the same day. They locked down. They've lost over 300 people. Just over 300 people. We waited a couple of weeks. The report further says if we had done it when Korea did, we would have saved over 50,000 lives. But just one week was well into the over 30,000 people who would not have died."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas mayor faces backlash after his ‘disgusting’ attempt to bar women from praying is revealed

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

In an email that was posted online, the mayor of a small town in Dallas, Texas, said that women shouldn't be leading prayers in city council meetings because it's forbidden by the bible.

According to WFAA, Wylie Mayor Eric Hogue referred to passages from the New Testament in an email to another member of the Wylie City Council, who asked if some local student could be allowed to lead the public prayer at the next council meeting on May 26.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michigan barbers compare COVID-19 lockdown to the Holocaust: ‘I will not be placed into a cattle car’

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

A Michigan barber compared the state's lockdown orders to the Holocaust after police handed out citations for a statehouse stunt.

Barbers gave out free haircuts to demonstrators Wednesday outside the state Capitol as part of an ongoing protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders closing or limiting business activity during the coronavirus pandemic, reported MLive.

State police handed out $500 citations for disorderly conduct to seven barbers and stylists cutting hair, and a pair of Michigan Militia members -- one armed with a rifle -- shouted at officers.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image