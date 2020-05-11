Quantcast
Connect with us

Nearly 2000 former DOJ officials sign letter calling on Barr to resign over his ‘assaults on the rule of law’

Published

19 mins ago

on

Call for Resignation and Censure

Nearly 2000 former Dept. of Justice officials have signed on to a letter calling on Attorney General Bill Barr to resign over his “political interference” in the Mike Flynn case, as ABC News reports. The DOJ dropped the charges against President Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who had already pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI. He was also accused of acting as a paid, unregistered foreign agent to Turkey while serving on the Trump transition team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We continue to believe that it would be best for the integrity of the Justice Department and for our democracy for Attorney General Barr to step aside,” the letter reads. “In the meantime, we call on Congress to hold the Attorney General accountable.”

The former officials also are urging the House Judiciary Committee to “demand that [Barr] answer for his abuses of power. We also call upon Congress to formally censure Attorney General Barr for his repeated assaults on the rule of law in doing the President’s personal bidding rather than acting in the public interest. Our democracy depends on a Department of Justice that acts as an independent arbiter of equal justice, not as an arm of the president’s political apparatus.”

In the Flynn case the officials say “Attorney General Barr has once again assaulted the rule of law,” and urge the judge to  deny the DOJ’s request to drop the charges.

“Attorney General Barr’s repeated actions to use the Department as a tool to further President Trump’s personal and political interests have undermined any claim to the deference that courts usually apply to the Department’s decisions about whether or not to prosecute a case.”

The list, currently at 1956 names and growing, includes former U.S. Attorneys and trial attorneys, the Chief of the Criminal Division at SDNY, Inspector Generals, Section Chiefs, and Special Counsels, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Paul Krugman explains how the GOP’s disdain for workers will tank the economy

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

There was no shortage of terrible news coming from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, May 8, when the BLS reported that unemployment had reached 14.7% in the United States in April and that the country had lost 20.5 million more jobs last month — that is, in addition to all the jobs lost in March thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. And Friday’s jobs report doesn’t take into account the jobs that have been lost in May so far. Despite all that, Republicans are hardly going out of their way to help all the Americans who are struggling badly — and liberal economist Paul Krugman calls them out for it in his New York Times column.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sioux tribes refuse to take down coronavirus checkpoints after GOP governor threatens legal action

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

In South Dakota, Sioux tribes have set up highway checkpoints in the hope of preventing the spread of coronavirus on their reservations — and Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, has demanded that the checkpoints be removed. But Sioux leaders are fighting back.

In a letter on Sunday, May 10, Maggie Seidel (Noem’s policy director), told members of the Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, “The checkpoints on state and US highways are not legal, and if they don’t come down, the state will take the matter to federal court.” But Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier is not backing down.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg scalds Trump for pushing to reopen US as COVID-19 rages inside White House

Published

52 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

"The View" co-hosts were shocked Monday after the revelations that the White House has been infected with the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, top White House adviser Kevin Hassett admitted that he would be a lot safer at home but he's willing to risk his life to work in the White House.

"It's a small, crowded place, it's a little bit risky, but you have to do it because you have to serve your country," said Hassett on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"Well, I know this is a ridiculous question to ask, but if the White House can't figure out how to keep the coronavirus out of the workplace, you know, how are they going to tell everybody else, get back to work? I mean, I don't understand it," said Goldberg. "I just -- I'm now sort of batting it around in my brain, Sunny. what do you think?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image