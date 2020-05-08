Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Never seen anything remotely this bad’: Economic experts floored by worst jobs report in history

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday published its employment report for the month of April, and it showed that the COVID-19 pandemic has completely destroyed the American economy.

In all, the BLS estimated that the U.S. economy lost 20 million jobs in just the last month, and the unemployment rate soared to 15 percent.

Economists and business reporters alike reacted with horror to the report, which they said was unprecedented in American history.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Been writing up these job reports for 3 decades and I’ve never seen anything remotely this bad,” economist Jared Bernstein wrote. “Payrolls down 20.5 million. Almost a decade of job gains wiped out in 2 months. Unemployment spiked to 14.7% & all of this in a system with the weakest safety net of all advanced economies.”

Politico chief economic correspondent Ben White, meanwhile, said that the horrific report is “the worst number in American history and doesn’t even show the true extent of the carnage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Equities analyst Barry Ritholz, meanwhile, said that we may not have even seen the worst of the economy carnage caused by the virus.

“Here is the craziest thing about over 20.5 million jobs lost in April 2020 — despite the best efforts of BLS statisticians, it likely undercounts lost jobs by about 10-15%,” he explained. “This means we can look forward to another horrific NFP report in May 2020.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

And economist Justin Wolfers described the report as “mind boggling” and said that “it’s plausible that the forecast error today will be larger than a typical recession.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ex-Jared Kushner employee calls his COVID-19 bungling ‘painfully familiar’ in brutal op-ed

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Former New York Observer chief editor Elizabeth Spiers, who worked under Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner for years, is not surprised at the way he has completely bungled his responsibilities in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing in the Washington Post, Spiers reveals that Kushner's COVID-19 flubs fit the pattern of how he behaved when he was the owner of the New York Observer.

"This is basically Kushner’s modus operandi, and it’s painfully familiar to me because he was my boss," she writes. "When I knew him, he seemed constitutionally incapable of considering the humanity of other people as a starting point. Relationships were primarily transactional, and this failure of empathy permeated everything he did."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Mike Pence caught on hot mic asking to deliver ’empty’ PPE boxes into a nursing home ‘for the camera’

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence, in charge of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, was caught on a hot mic asking if he could carry empty boxes of what had housed personal protective equipment (PPE) off a van and into the front door of a nursing home “for the cameras.”

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked the vice president.

“Here he is, with no mask on, wheeling boxes of PPEs into a health care center, and doing his best to lift them,” Kimmel said, narrating the video. “What a hero.”

“And since it was going so well, and also because he didn’t realize he had a mic on, Magic Mike decided to keep it going.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Shades of master race’: Trump buried for refusal to wear pandemic mask because he might look weak

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Donald Trump's apparent refusal to wear a mask due to a belief it would send the wrong message to the public and his supporters was buried in derision by the Daily Beasts's Molly Jong-Fast, who claimed the president must believe he is incapable of getting sick.

According to a report from NBC, the president reportedly told aides he wouldn't wear a mask in public because it would make him look "ridiculous," and might be used in opposition campaign ads leading up to the November election.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image