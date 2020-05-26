Quantcast
New: Another watchdog resigns after Trump blocks him from heading pandemic response committee

Published

1 min ago

on

According to CNN, Defense Department Principal Deputy Inspector General Glenn Fine has submitted his resignation this Tuesday, just over a month after President Trump blocked him from becoming the chairman of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

“One Pentagon official told CNN Fine was not told to resign and did so on his own accord. Still, Trump removed Fine as the Pentagon’s acting inspector general just last month, a move that was viewed as an effort to thwart his leadership of the coronavirus accountability review,” CNN reports. “His resignation takes effect June 1st, according to DOD IG spokesperson Dwrena Allen.”

Read the full report over at CNN.


Trump ‘willing to sacrifice tens of thousands of American lives for his personal fetish’: activist

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

We look at conditions for workers as all 50 states reopen their economies in Part 2 of our discussion with historian and author Mike Davis, whose latest piece for Jacobin is headlined “Reopening the Economy Will Send Us to Hell.” In it, he writes: “A volcanic rage is rapidly rising to the surface in this country and we need to harness it to defend and build unions, ensure Medicare for all, and knock the bastards off their gilded thrones.”

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman, as we continue our discussion with historian and author Mike Davis, his latest piece for Jacobin headlined “Reopening the Economy Will Send Us to Hell.” His newest book, Set the Night on Fire: L.A. in the Sixties.

Trump will be remembered for golfing as the COVID-19 death toll neared 100,000 in the US: Pulitzer Prize winner

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

In his column for the Washington Post, Pulitzer Prize winner Eugene Robinson said the enduring image that will come out of Donald Trump's tenure as the leader of the United States will be the president golfing as Americans hunkered down in their homes and the U.S. coronavirus death toll neared 100,000.

Trump's golf outings twice on Memorial Day weekend were roundly criticized and Robinson stated that history will not forget the president's blithe disregard for how he looked despite the best efforts of the Secret Service to keep the press from filming him.

Rep. James Clyburn tells The View’s Meghan McCain how Biden can win over black Trump supporters

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain asked Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) what he would say to black men thinking of voting for President Donald Trump.

The South Carolina Democrat appeared on the ABC talk show to discuss Joe Biden's recent "you ain’t black" remarks about black Trump supporters, and McCain asked the lawmaker what he would say to win over those voters.

"In 2016, 16 percent of college-educated black men voted for President Trump, and it seems like in 2020 his campaign is trying to focus on increasing that number," McCain said. "What would you say of those men who think that Trump is more in line with his views on the economy, business, growth and religion?"

