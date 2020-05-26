New: Another watchdog resigns after Trump blocks him from heading pandemic response committee

According to CNN, Defense Department Principal Deputy Inspector General Glenn Fine has submitted his resignation this Tuesday, just over a month after President Trump blocked him from becoming the chairman of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

“One Pentagon official told CNN Fine was not told to resign and did so on his own accord. Still, Trump removed Fine as the Pentagon’s acting inspector general just last month, a move that was viewed as an effort to thwart his leadership of the coronavirus accountability review,” CNN reports. “His resignation takes effect June 1st, according to DOD IG spokesperson Dwrena Allen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report over at CNN.