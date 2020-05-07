New COVID-19 case inside the White House proves absurdity of Trump’s push to reopen economy: CNN
On CNN Thursday, medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen laid out the implications of the White House valet testing positive for COVID-19.
“This gentleman who has tested positive, how long was he in the White House when he might have been infectious, it sounds like we may never know, but eventually this becomes a game of numbers,” said Cohen. “People who work in the White House, they go home every day, this virus is circulating and even if you test them every day, which is certainly more of a sure thing than every week, you can still miss people. There’s been complaints many of these tests have more false-negatives than many other tests do, so you are going to miss people.”
“It becomes then a huge question mark why they’re not wearing masks in the White House, and why President Trump continues to say, let’s open the company, where here he has an example in his very own office of someone who came in and had COVID and people didn’t know.”
‘This is a slog’: Economist tells CNN that Trump’s predictions of ‘rocket ship’ economy are a fantasy
President Donald Trump believes that he can pivot to reopening the American economy and quickly get back to the same low level of unemployment that the company enjoyed at the start of the year.
But Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told CNN's John King on Thursday that it will take years for the jobless rate to get back to where it was in early 2020, and that the economy would essentially be in a holding pattern until a vaccine is developed for COVID-19.
"This is going to be a slog," he said. "I really don't think the economy kicks into gear until we get a vaccine or some kind of therapy that everybody feels comfortable about. And even then it is going to take several years to get jobs back. Businesses will have to reform because a lot of businesses fail between now and then."
‘We’re on our own’: CNN national security expert stunned that Trump is ‘walking away from this pandemic’
A CNN national security analyst on Thursday offered a startling assessment of the Trump administration's new plan for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juliette Kayyem, the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Intergovernmental Affairs for President Barack Obama, said that President Donald Trump has been signaling in recent days that he's finished trying to stop the virus from spreading across the country.
"They are walking away from this pandemic," she said. "'Victory,' 'mission accomplished,' call it what you will."
Susan Rice busts Trump’s blame of Obama for stockpile — and blames president’s gripe on ‘extraordinary insecurity’
Former national security adviser Susan Rice appeared on CNN's Don Lemon Wednesday evening to discount President Donald Trump's claim that the previous administration left him without anything necessary to fight the coronavirus.
Lemon began his segment alleging that Trump was blaming President Barack Obama for leaving him the keys to the car, driving it for three years, and then blaming Obama for the tank being empty.
"The fact of the matter is we did leave a full tank," said Rice. "Independent journalists who visited the national strategic stockpile in late 2016 - validated that it was, indeed, fully stocked, and so that wasn't the problem. Nor were tests. The problem is, of course, as everybody should understand, you can't create a test for a virus that doesn't exist. And this virus emerged in late 2019, early 2020, on Donald Trump's watch. So, no prior president could have left a test that would have been appropriate for this particular virus. So this is all just throwing sand in the gears."