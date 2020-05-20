New Jersey gym owner who is defying shutdown order faces backlash over fatal drunk driving crash
The New Jersey man who has gotten national attention for opening his Bellmawr gym in defiance of the state’s shutdown orders is now facing some backlash after word circulated online that he also broke the law 13 years ago in an incident that cost a young man his life. Ian A. Smith was a 20-year-old Stockton University student in 2007 when he drank 10 to 12 beers and in the morning ran a stop sign, killing Kevin Ade, 19, of Galloway Township, according to 6ABC reports at the time. He pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to five and a half years in prison, court records show….
Ex-Swedish prime minister laments that Trump has created a ‘post-American world’
During the coronavirus crisis, phrases like “post-American world” and “post-American decade” have been coming up a lot — the assertion being that when the United States, under President Donald Trump, was faced with a deadly pandemic, it failed to show leadership the way that it did during World War II, the Great Depression and other crises of the past. Carl Bildt, who served as Sweden’s prime minister from 1991-1994, discusses the United States’ fall from grace in his Washington Post column — and he certainly isn’t happy about it.
The surprising psychological reasons people cheat at social distancing
As the world fights the novel coronavirus pandemic, our strongest weapon right now is physical distancing. Proven by studies and supported by history, staying home save lives.In fact, bending this rule to meet even a few other people may undo our efforts.
Ex-Trump official says prescribing hydroxychloroquine ‘just simply isn’t good medical advice’
During a segment on CNN this Wednesday, former Veterans Affairs secretary Dr. David Shulkin attempted to dispel notions that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment against the coronavirus, as President Trump has suggested.
"I think so far we've had a lot of studies come out and none have shown evidence that says that this is an effective drug for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19," Shulkin said, adding that additional studies are being conducted and experts will have to see is that assessment changes.
"But at this point, to take a drug that has no effectiveness, or no known effectiveness, but potential harm, doesn't make a lot of sense," he continued.