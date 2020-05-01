New Jersey road project that enraged Trump supporters has been completed ahead of schedule
A cluster of sinkholes that closed a section of a Cape May county highway that some supporters of President Donald Trump might have used to travel to his January rally in Wildwoodhave been fixed two months ahead of schedule.The structure on Route 47 in Middle Township in Cape May county is not even big enough to be called a bridge. But its closure in January — just prior to President Donald Trump’s Jan. 28 rally in Wildwood — caused a tremor in the world of politics. County officials were trying repair a cluster of sinkholes, but conservative activists cried conspiracy and suggested it was bei…
Canada bans 1,500 models of assault weapon in wake of shooting
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced an immediate ban on 1,500 models of military-style assault weapon, responding to a mass shooting and arson spree that left 22 people dead.
"These weapons were designed for one purpose, and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time," Trudeau told a news briefing.
"There is no use, and no place for such weapons in Canada."The killing spree, the worst in Canadian history, began on the night of April 18 in Nova Scotia and led to a 13-hour manhunt for the shooter, who was eventually shot dead by police.
Police have said the assailant -- identified as 51-year-old denturist Gabriel Wortman -- had several guns with him and at least one was an assault-style weapon.
WATCH: Ohio protester blasts saliva all over TV reporter during unhinged coronavirus rant
An angry demonstrator berated a TV reporter from just inches away over her coronavirus coverage.
During a lockdown protest at Ohio's Capitol, the woman accused WCMH-TV's Adrienne Robbins of falsifying her reporting on the COVID-19 crisis and refused to back away at the journalist's request.
"I asked this woman to respect my space after she was yelling and spitting in my face," Robbins tweeted afterward. "She said i had no right to social distancing in public and continued to follow me. Complaining about my mask (that is meant to protect her and those around me)."
Doctors recommend wearing masks in public because saliva droplets expelled during speaking can spread the virus, and more droplets are broadcast by shouting -- as the protester was within inches of the reporter's face.
There was a disturbing quid pro quo hidden in Trump’s latest rant about Democratic states: op-ed
When asked this Thursday about Nancy Pelosi's plan for an economic aid package to include $1 trillion for state and local governments, Trump ranted about "Democratic states" and offered what looked like a quid pro quo.
"We're going to take a look at it. I think we want to take a little bit of a pause. But if we do that, we'll have to get something for it," Trump said.
According to MSNBC's Steve Benen, the idea that red states aren't facing the same challenges is "demonstrably ridiculous." But the most disturbing aspect of Trump's comments is his suggestion that Republican might be willing to help states and cities if they "get something" in exchange.