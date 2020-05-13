Quantcast
New jurist in Flynn case warns of corruption: DOJ ‘reeks of improper political influence’

Published

1 min ago

on

The judge in the Mike Flynn case has just appointed a retired judge to argue against Attorney General Bill Barr’s motion to drop all charges, and determine if a charge of contempt of court for perjury should be added.

It was a stunning and unexpectedly ironic move.

The idea to appoint the retired judge, John Gleeson, may have come in another ironic way.

Bill Barr is said to have “auditioned” for the job of Attorney General by penning a dissertation attacking Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

He got the job.

On Monday The Washington Post published an op-ed titled, “The Flynn case isn’t over until the judge says it’s over.”

It was co-authored by retired judge John Gleeson, who Judge Emmet Sullivan just appointed.

Gleeson’s op-ed is scathing, suggesting the Dept. of Justice is a party to corruption and political influence.

“The independence of the court protects us all when executive-branch decisions smack of impropriety; it also protects the judiciary itself from becoming a party to corruption,” Gleeson wrote in his damning op-ed, adding that the DOJ’s “record reeks of improper political influence.”

“The department now says it cannot prove its case,” Gleeson adds. “But Flynn had already admitted his guilt to lying to the FBI, and the court had accepted his plea.”

In what could become extremely damaging not only for AG Barr, but for President Donald Trump, Gleeson suggests the transcripts from Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak should be released, to “empower the American public to judge for itself — and assess why the department is trying to walk away from this important case.”

“Flynn’s guilt has already been adjudicated. So if the court finds dismissal would result in a miscarriage of justice, it can deny the motion, refuse to permit withdrawal of the guilty plea and proceed to sentencing.”

Read the entire op-ed here.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
