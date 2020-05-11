New York City virus deaths may be thousands more than official toll: study
New York City’s coronavirus death toll may be several thousand more than the local government’s official tally, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report Monday.
About 24,172 more people died in the Big Apple between March 11 and May 2 than researchers would expect at that time of the year, according to the CDC’s analysis.
During that period, the city declared 13,831 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 5,048 probable deaths for a total of 18,879 fatalities linked to the virus.
“The 5,293 excess deaths not identified as confirmed or probable COVID-19–associated deaths might have been directly or indirectly attributable to the pandemic,” the report said.
New York state has been hardest hit by America’s outbreak, with more than 26,600 declared deaths, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Don’t be fooled by Trump’s economic happy talk — he’s willing to sell out a long-term recovery for short-term gain
Donald Trump thinks he can trick American voters into believing it's a good thing that one in six workers is out of a job. That's according to Nancy Cook at Politico, who reports that the mood in the White House was one of jubilation at hearing that the unemployment rate had soared to 14.7% — the highest since the Great Depression. That mood reflected "happiness that the figure wasn't as high as it could have been," Cook writes.
White House officially orders all staffers — except Trump — to wear a mask: report
The White House on Monday is expected to issue official guidance to staffers that requires them to wear masks.
The news comes after at least two White House staffers tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
The Washington Post reported that staffers will be asked to wear protective face coverings "in public spaces on complex grounds."
"The request does not apply to offices, however, and President Trump is still unlikely to wear a mask or face covering, aides say," the paper added.
The new White House coronavirus memo italicizes "everyone," I'm told. EVERYONE who enters the West Wing must wear a mask or face covering.
Bill Gates says he knew that the biggest killer would be a pandemic — but didn’t speak out loud enough
Computer creator and philanthropist Bill Gates knew that the biggest killer in the world wouldn't be a war but a pandemic. Now he regrets not sounding the alarm loudly enough.
The Wall Street Journal reported that five years ago, Gates warned that we should be planning for a pandemic. He even spent hundreds of millions of dollars to find ways to develop vaccines faster. “What’s to stop some form of SARS showing up?”